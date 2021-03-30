



SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – of them, a new blank check company run by a tech industry veteran Kevin hartz, today announced the price of a $ 200 million initial public offering. of them was formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. The offer consists of 20,000,000 Class A common shares at a price of $ 10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and will trade under the symbol “TWOA” from March 30, 2021. of them is the second blank check company sponsored by Team A *, which includes Mr. Hartz, of them co-CEO Gautam Gupta and of them CFO Troy B. Steckenrider III, who have formed an investment fund focused on partnership with founders, operators and entrepreneurs in the technology sector or the “innovation economy”. In August 2020, A * sponsored a, his first blank check company. Sure February 23, 2021, a has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Markforged, Inc., a leader in advanced additive manufacturing. The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MKFG”. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is the sole manager of the accounting for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any. the of them the offer is made only by means of a prospectus. Where applicable, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York, 10013 or by phone at 1-646-291-1469. A registration statement relating to these securities was filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of any of these states or jurisdictions. Sure of them

of them is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by A *, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. A * was founded and is led by a technology industry veteran Kevin hartz. Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offer filed with the Company. SEC and in the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contacts

Jared levy / Meghan gavigan / Danya Al-Qattan

Sard Verbinnen & Co

[email protected] SOURCE two

