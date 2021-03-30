Global Warming Solutions, Inc.Announces New Patent Filing for Sodium-Ion Battery Technology

Bloomberg

One of the world’s greatest hidden fortunes is wiped out in days

(Bloomberg) – From his perch above Midtown Manhattan just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes. Even on Wall Street, few people noticed – until everyone to do it. his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, is now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time – a multibillion dollar fiasco involving secret market bets that have been dangerously exploited and untied in the blink of an eye. be replenished from stocks dumped by banks in recent days – ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. – which had all skyrocketed this year, sometimes confusing traders who didn’t know why. The portfolio, which has been block traded since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth nearly $ 40 billion last week. Bankers estimate that Archegoss ‘net capital – essentially Hwangs’ wealth – had reached north of $ 10 billion. And as divestitures emerge, estimates of the total positions of its companies keep climbing: tens of billions, $ 50 billion, even more than $ 100 billion, that evaporated in a matter of days. ‘ve never seen anything like it – how quiet it was, how focused it was, and how quickly it faded, said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs, who traded since 1994. This has to be one of the biggest personal wealth losses in history. Last Monday in New York, Archegos went bankrupt. It is a difficult time for the Archegos Capital Management family office, our partners and employees, Karen Kessler, spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best way forward. The cascade of business losses spilled over from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves a myriad of unanswered questions, including the big one: How could anyone take such great risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators around the world? Part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then used financial derivatives to raise big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another element is that global banks have embraced him as a lucrative client, despite a history of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund industry ten years ago. Follower of hedge fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook Bill Hwang shut down Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulation of Chinese bank stocks . Hwang and the companies paid $ 44 million, and he agreed to be kicked out of the investment advisory business, and he quickly opened up Archegos – in Greek for whoever leads the way – and structured it like a family office. . are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, officers, or how much they manage – rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. This approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they grow to the size of a hedge fund whale, they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the larger market. Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC employee who now heads the Healthy Markets business group. The question is, if these are just friends and family, why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant impacts on the market, and the SEC regulatory regime, even after Dodd-Frank, does not clearly reflect this.Valuable CustomerArchegos has established business partnerships with companies such as Nomura Holdings Inc ., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For some time after the SEC affair, Goldman refused to do business with him for compliance reasons, but relented as his rivals were profiting from his needs being met. The full picture of his holdings is still under review. emerging, and it’s not clear which positions have gone off the rails or which hedges.One of the reasons is that Hwang never filed a 13F report on his holdings, which any investment manager with more than $ 100 million US stock dollars must be completed at the end of each quarter. This is because he appears to have structured his transactions using total return swaps, essentially putting positions on bank balance sheets. Swaps also allow investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for example, are listed as the biggest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that has been repeatedly targeted. by short sellers. Banks can hold stocks for a variety of reasons, including hedging swap exposures from transactions with their clients. Unhappy Investors Goldman increased his position by 54% in January, according to regulatory documents. Overall, banks have said they own at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the deposits. The banks owned at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS – all on which Archegos had bet big. few weeks, and now regret it, Doug Cifu, managing director of e-commerce company Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted that regulators will consider whether there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.Without the need to market his fund to outside investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance have been kept under wraps from the outside world. . Even as his fortunes grew, the 50-something kept a low profile. Although he worked for Robertsons Tiger Management, he was not well known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a director of Fuller Theology Seminary and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets of around $ 500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing. It’s not all about the money, you know, he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling. as an investor and his Christian faith. It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long term view. His extraordinary fortune turned early last week when ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its share price fell 9% the next day, followed by the value of other securities considered to be part of Archegos’ portfolio based on block traded positions.At the close on Thursday, the value of the portfolio fell by 27% – more than enough to wipe out An investor’s equity which market participants say has increased six to eight times. You must be wondering who else is out there with one of these unseen fortunes, Novogratz said. The psychology of all this leverage without risk management is almost nihilism. (Add Archegos comment in 8th paragraph.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP