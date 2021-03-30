VIZIO announces the closing of its initial public offering





IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – VIZIO Holding Corp. (“VIZIO”) (NYSE: VZIO) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,250,000 Class A common shares at a public price of $ 21.00 per share, which includes 7,560,000 shares of its Class A common shares offered by VIZIO and 4,690,000 Class A common shares of VIZIO offered by certain selling shareholders. VIZIO did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 25, 2021 under the symbol “VZIO”. JP Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead book managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Guggenheim Securities acted as bookkeepers for the offer. Needham & Company and Piper Sandler acted as co-principal directors, and Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021. The offer has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus -eq_fi @ jpmorganchase.com; BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at [email protected] This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. About VIZIO Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to provide immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of TVs with its integrated platform of advanced smart TVs and the powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a high audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to dynamically target and deliver ads to a growing audience moving further away from linear TV .

