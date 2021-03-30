SEC urged to review securities lending after GameStop frenzy





The Securities and Exchange Commission should review the securities lending market and reconsider who can invest in the private markets, industry observers said during a hearing with the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services. During the meme stock frenzy in January, it became more expensive to borrow stocks in high demand by short sellers – like GameStop, which had 140% short interest two months ago, according to Dennis Kelleher, CEO and co-founder of Better Markets, a non-profit organization promoting economic security. This bode well for funds that had set up securities lending programs to lend such stocks. However, surging demand for these stocks has led some lenders to lease the same stock multiple times, Michael Piwowar, executive director of the Milken Institute Center for Financial Markets and former SEC commissioner, said at the hearing. This resulted in short interest that exceeded the number of shares outstanding, he explained. The SEC must push for increased transparency in the securities lending space before deciding to limit short selling, the panelists said. "Short selling is an essential practice for liquidity, price discovery and risk management," Michael Blaugrund, director of operations at the New York Stock Exchange, told the panel. "But the securities lending market it depends on is opaque and inefficient." The SEC should consider establishing a "consolidated band" for securities lending, Blaugrund said. Such a system would anonymously publish the material terms of each stock loan, he explained. This would protect the intellectual property of different market players while providing the data needed to understand short selling activity, he added. The SEC review unit said this month that he planned to review securities lending disclosures and practices this year. The securities lending market is more transparent than you might think, said Josh Galper, senior director of Finadium, a research and advisory firm. "Fund information [securities lending] practices range from fully transparent to moderately transparent, reflecting the different levels of regulation to which businesses are subject, "he said in an email. "I often find that people who call for greater transparency mix up concepts like securities lending, short selling, business ownership, and payment of order flow." Increased transparency around securities lending would not have impacted the volatility fueled by GameStop, he added.

