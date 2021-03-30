Unemployment rose slightly in Bartholomew County last month





Unemployment in Bartholomew County edged up in February for the second month in a row as state and nationwide unemployment rates fell, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said on Monday. In February, the unemployment rate for Bartholomew counties was 3.9%, up slightly from the revised 3.8% in January and 3.6% in December, according to state records. In February 2020, unemployment stood at 2.5%. For comparison, unemployment in the United States was 6.2% in February, down from 6.3% the month before, and the unemployment rate in Indianas fell to 4% in February, from 4.2% in December. However, unemployment is considerably lower than in April, when Bartholomew Countys’ unemployment rate was 17.2% and Indiana’s was 17.5%. Additionally, Bartholomew County workers continue to seek unemployment benefits at higher rates than before the pandemic, state records show. On average, 29 Bartholomew County workers filed an initial unemployment claim from 2015 to 2019, and the total number of workers receiving unemployment benefits never exceeded 398 in a week in the same period. . A total of 202 Bartholomew County workers filed initial jobless claims the week ending March 20, up from 170 the week before and 116 the week ending March 6, according to the Department of Workforce Development. artwork from Indiana. Overall, 536 revised Bartholomew County workers were on unemployment benefits in the week ending February 27, the most recent on record, which was down from 565 revised the week before. The announcement from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development came days after federal officials announced that the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the least since the pandemic broke a year ago, the Associated Press reported. A report last week from the Department of Labor showed that jobless claims fell by 781,000 the previous week, according to Wire reports. It was the first time that weekly claims for unemployment assistance fell below 700,000 since mid-March 2020. Before the pandemic tore the economy apart, claims had never exceeded that level. The number of people seeking benefits under a federal program for the self-employed and contract workers also fell, to 241,000, from 284,000 a week earlier, according to Wire reports. In total, the number of applicants fell below one million for the first time since the pandemic. Economists are increasingly optimistic that the pace of layoffs, which has been chronically high for a full year, will finally slow. – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

