Paytm Money CEO shares 3 ideas for young investors to win big in the stock markets

Paytm Money boasts of having acquired over seven million users in 2.5 years, with over 20 million transactions per year. In a freewheeling interview, CEO Varun Sridhar talks about the journey of PayTm Money and the wealth models emerging in India’s financial sector. Varun also shares his take on Robinhood and Bitcoin.

Edited excerpts:

How is Paytm Money positioned in the market? What sets you apart from your competition?

Paytm Money hopes to provide everyone with easy access to all investment options. Over a period of time, we aim to evolve to become India’s premier digital wealth management platform and one-stop app for savings, investing and trading needs of up to 1 crore for all retail investors.

Today our platform offers options for investing in stocks, initial public offerings, ETFs, M&Os, mutual funds, digital gold and NPS. Our ability to create a scalable, resilient and simple platform has enabled us to acquire seven million users in 2.5 years, with more than 20 million transactions per year.

Our customer acquisition is straightforward and inexpensive given Paytm’s large, deeply interactive customer base, which has also enabled us to grow rapidly. We recently started experimenting with Hindi and Gujarati IPO content which has been a big hit among our users and has helped us achieve financial inclusion like never before.

If most of the platform’s products are free or low-billed, how does Paytm Money generate its share of revenue?

We expect Paytm Money to break even within the next 2-3 years. Our business model is first and foremost to run a scalable, low-cost technology-based platform and deliver the benefits to users. We don’t spend a lot on marketing, so our customer acquisition cost is much lower than the competition. We believe that on a large scale, revenue per customer from products such as equity, gold and others that we continue to add each month will allow us to easily break even. We firmly believe that a profitable and sustainable business model is essential.

What are the major models that Paytm Money has seen emerge?

We have been in the financial services business for about three years now, and it has been an exciting journey.

Most crucial of all aspects is that India is changing rapidly. More and more Indians want to manage their wealth and income and acquire knowledge. As India heads towards a $ 5 trillion economy from $ 2.5 trillion as of now, 2020-30 is poised to become an important decade for wealth management.

Indians change quickly in what and how they invest. We have seen a significant shift in assets from MF to equities, inflows of gold and MF and a sharp rise in equity and debt ETFs, international equity funds and digital gold. More importantly, the time customers spend managing their money is up almost 30-40%. Across all asset classes, we’ve seen 25-50% growth over the past 12 months.

In the area of ​​equity and F&O trading, clients started to trade intensively on our platform given the 10 intraday prices and easy availability of advanced charts / tools. We launched six months ago and have passed 2 lakh transactions per day.

Paytm Money’s global peers, namely Robinhood, have been accused of “gamifying” the investment. How is Paytm Money different?

Robinhood created a very intuitive and engaging trading platform that was able to attract millions of young users, who might otherwise have avoided the financial markets. The main concern here is that the ease of investing combined with modern tools often encourage unsophisticated investors to take unwarranted risks.

Paytm Money puts the best interests of investors at the heart of everything it does. We aim to onboard over 100 million new investors over the next three years, and it is crucial for us to make sure our users are well protected. We intend to do this by constantly educating users and developing sophisticated technology that will act as a check against unjustified risks. Some key initiatives we are already working on are:

Our product also highlights key figures / risk parameters that a user should be mindful of before investing. In MF we have several rating agencies giving their opinion on each system, while in trading stop loss / margin calculator, profit calculator are readily available.

We are also working to integrate investor education into all of our products.

Bitcoin as an asset class? Your comments on the Indian government’s position on cryptocurrencies.

We will wait for the government, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India to issue regulations for any new asset class, including Bitcoin. We are confident that the protection of retail investors will be well managed. We will look forward to launching the product in compliance with regulatory standards and policies.

What should young investors focus on to win big in the stock markets?

We have 3 recommendations for young investors

Learn Before You Begin: Today’s generation is impatient / wants instant gratification / and has high aspirations. However, spending time learning the basics is essential. The time invested in learning has a direct correlation with the returns of a user portfolio over the long term.

Focus on ETFs: ETFs are an efficient and inexpensive way to manage risk and get ahead of the markets.

Control Emotions: We see our knowledgeable young investors doing a fantastic job placing 7 great trades and then getting the 8th trade goes so badly that the profits from all previous trades are gone. Being able to control greed, fear and FOMO is crucial. Young investors should develop a structured trading process versus one based on emotions or instincts.