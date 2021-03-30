Buyers say Tesla billed them twice, did not receive a refund – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tesla is under fire after some customers allegedly had payments withdrawn twice. A man from Southern California is among those who reported this issue with the Palo Alto-based auto company. Just before the arrival of Clark Peterson’s Model Y Tesla last Thursday, he didn’t hesitate to give Tesla his routing and checking account number for full payment of over $ 70,000. “It’s a very impressive online process where you don’t have to talk to a human being. They tell you they’re going to take the car to you, ”Peterson said. Then he got an unexpected call stating that it had been charged twice. Peterson said Tesla had withdrawn more than $ 140,000 from his bank account. “And I said okay, please put that back and the Tesla person said, oh no, just call your bank and see if they can stop the payment. And I said it was a bank transfer, he was already gone and he said no, don’t call your bank and of course the money had already left our account and was in the Teslas account ”, a said Peterson. Peterson said he tried several times to talk to someone but came nowhere. “I got a call on Sunday from someone who told me we just wanted to let you know that we are aware of this and that we will get it back soon. I asked them to put this in an email, but I never received an email, ”Peterson said. He’s posted about the Tesla debacle on social media, and the responses, he says, have been plentiful with people saying they’ve been through the same thing. Some people have shared their stories on YouTube and other social media sites. “I’m talking to you guys because I’m hoping Tesla fixes this problem and it doesn’t happen to anyone else in the future,” Peterson said. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not commented publicly on the reports.

