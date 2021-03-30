Mobikwik in trouble over reaction to possible data breach





NEW DELHI: The Mobikwik payment app faces backlash from users after the company allegedly tried to ignore a possible data breach. It all started at the end of last month, when security research Rajshekhar Rajaharia revealed the data leak on Twitter. The researcher said the Indian 11 crore data, which included information from KYC (Know-Your-Customer) forms, unmasked card numbers and other personal details, was leaked from a Mobikwik server. The researcher named Mobikwik in a series of tweets, adding that hackers had access to company data since January 2021. however, Mobikwik denied the leak via a tweet on March 4. A self-styled media mad security researcher has repeatedly presented concocted files wasting our organization’s precious time over the past week while desperately trying to gain media attention. We have thoroughly investigated his allegations and found no security flaws, “the company said in its tweet. The company also said it would pursue strict action” against the researcher and claimed that the data that he had shown proved nothing. However, this may have been wrong, as other security researchers began to react with their thoughts. On March 29, prolific security researcher Robert Baptiste (who goes by Elliot Alderson on Twitter) confirmed the leak, giving credit to a third security researcher. Alderson said it was probably the biggest KYC leak in history“. Aldersons’ tweet was followed by many others, who criticized Mobikwik for his reaction to the leaks. The MobiKwik leak is real. Here’s what the dump had for me. One of these credit cards was valid until a few weeks ago, and I don’t remember authorizing MobiKwik to save it. Companies that lie like (this) should be taken to the cleaners, ”Kiran Jonalaggada, founder of HasGeek wrote in a tweet. Australian security consultant Troy Hunt, who created the website haveIbeenpwned.com, also called on the company to respond. Never * never * behave like @MobiKwik did in this thread from 25 days ago. Try to Google the mobikwik data breach “now,” Hunt said. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.







