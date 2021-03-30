Nazara makes solid stock market debut, with 81% premium





Nazara is the sixth bet on equities in terms of valuation Rakesh Jhunjhunwalas’ 11% stake in the company is not valued at 656 Cr INR The company’s IPO was underwritten on 175X, with bits for 1.17 Cr shares on day 1

Mumbai-based online games company Nazara Technologies debuted on the stock exchange today (March 30), with shares climbing to INR 1918 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from an issue price of 1,101. INR, i.e. a premium of 80.74%. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company was listed at INR 1,971, which translates into a premium of 79.02%. With this, Nazara Technologies became the first games start-up to be publicly traded in India and the sixth largest IPO in terms of valuation. The company, founded by Vikash Mittersain and Nitish Mittersain in 2000, counts Indian investor and trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as one of the earliest funders. Jhunjhunwala had invested 180 Cr INR in Nazara in 2008 and owns around 10.82%. His participation is now valued at 656 Cr INR. The company’s initial public offering (IPO) was open from March 17 to March 19. It had experienced 2X subscriptions with offers of 59.52,778 shares, against the size of the issue of 29.20,997 shares, until 1 p.m. on the first day of listing. . The IPO was subscribed at 4.01X on the first day, with offers for shares of 1.17 Cr. During the three days, the Nazara Shares were subscribed for more than 175 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buffers (QIB) was subscribed 104X and that reserved for retail investors was subscribed 75X. High Network Individuals (HNIs) started the problem, bidding 390 times their quota. Jhunjhunwala did not participate in the candidacy. Nazara plans to generate turnover of INR 470 Cr in fiscal year 2021 Nazara is a diverse gaming and sports platform with a presence in India and global markets such as Africa and North America. The company specializes in interactive games, esports, and the gamified early learning ecosystem, and is well known for its variety of products, including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash (mobile games), Kiddopia (early learning) gamified), Nodwin and Sportskeeda (e-sports and esports media, respectively) and Halaplay and Qunami (skill-based fantasy and trivia games). According to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), an offering document for public listing, Nazara has approximately 40.17 Mn (4 Cr) of monthly active users for fiscal year 2020 and an average of 49.25 (4.9 Cr) of monthly active users in the games set for the six-month period until September 30, 2020. The company recorded a turnover of 264 Cr INR in fiscal year 2020, increasing from 164 Cr INR in fiscal year 2019. It aims to generate income of 450 Cr-INR 470 Cr in fiscal 2021, ending in March, by expanding its coverage and strengthening the capacity of the distribution network in emerging markets. Nazaras’ 2019-2020 annual report adds that its other businesses such as telecom subscriptions, esports and freemium accounted for an EBITDA (profit before amortization, interest, taxes and amortization) margin of 23.86% compared to at an EBITDA margin of 14.37% in FY19. New acquisitions of real money gaming companies, Halaplay and Big Paisa, and early learning company Paper Boat App generated revenue of INR 617.32 million, while the company suffered a loss of 381.87 million INR due to initial investments in acquiring new players and building the brand. Investing in new acquisitions generated an overall EBITDA margin of 3.74% in FY20 versus 14.37% in FY19. Some of the startups the company has acquired over the past decade include MyGamma, Djuzz, NODWIN Gaming, Sportskeeda, SportsUnity, and Halapay Technologies. Nazara has been considering an IPO since 2017, but had to delay it for various reasons.







