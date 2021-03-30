Does the COVID vaccine contain pork products or other animal products?





Claims continue to circulate that the vaccines contain pork products, which could be prohibitive for some religions. The Verify team is making things straight.

ATLANTA With extended access to Covid-19 vaccine, we get more questions about the product. 11Alive viewer WH is one of those who asks us to take a closer look at the ingredients and if they conform to certain religious provisions. Do COVID-19 vaccines contain animal products? No, there are no animal products in Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The ingredients of Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

Dr Aaron Glatt, Rabbi and Epidemiologist, Director of the Mount Sinai South Nassau Department of Medicine

Dr Nabile Safdar, President of the Islamic Medical Association of North America To begin with, the 11Verify Live The team went directly to the drug companies behind the three vaccines licensed in the United States. All three drug makers have confirmed that there are no animal products in their vaccines. A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed that no animal products were used in the development and manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, the vaccine is made of “synthetic and enzymatically produced components.” A representative from Jansen, a pharmaceutical subsidiary of J & Js, also verified “that there are no products of animal origin in our vaccine – the vaccine does not use any pork by-products” while the sheet Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine information also confirmed that its vaccine “contains no preservatives, no antibiotics, and no human or animal products.” So why the question? Claims continue to circulate that the vaccines contain pork products, which could be prohibitive for some religions. “Historically, there have been vaccines that used pork products, which, you know, universally among Muslims, you know, generally they wouldn’t consume them if they followed halal guidelines,” Dr Nabile Safdar, president of the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA), told 11Alive. IMANA’s doctors work closely with other groups to determine whether something is halal or not, and the group said this is “the majority opinion that Pfizer-Moderna vaccines are Sharia-compliant” and free from pork products. According to Dr Safdar, the organization also adopted the position of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is halal. “Whenever Muslims put something in their body, it’s a really natural question for them to ask if it’s something halal or not,” Dr Safdar said. “For most food products it is very clear that people already know this from experience … but with vaccines it is sometimes a little more difficult to determine what exactly is in it. Sometimes the ingredient list, even if it is available, is very technical. And so people are not always sure about the ingredients or the methods used to make it. And that’s where I think this natural question comes from. “ As Ramadan approaches, the organization is also wondering if taking a vaccine would interfere with religious fasting. According to GOD, “Taking the Covid-19 vaccines currently authorized in this country does not invalidate fasting during Ramadan in the opinion of the majority of Islamic scholars (for example, the Fiqh Council of North America, the of America’s Muslim Jurists and the Islam and Medicines Initiative). “ There are other religions that address these concerns. Dr Aaron Glatt is a rabbi who has also been on the front lines of the pandemic in New York. “For something to be kosher it has to be slaughtered in a ritualistic and compassionate manner,” explained Rabbi Dr. Glatt, “and that can only come from certain types of animals… it’s a very complicated subject. “ But Rabbi Dr Glatt says kosher certification would not apply to vaccines. “It’s only for food … it’s not to use something,” he added. “So from a Jewish point of view, there is no problem taking the vaccine because of the kosher ingredients. In fact, it is an imperative. It is a mitzvah, it is a positive commandment for a person to protect his health. “ While determining whether vaccines are Kosher or Halal is a theological question where opinions may vary, the Verify team can definitively confirm that there are no animal products in COVID- vaccines. 19 currently approved in the United States.

