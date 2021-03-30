Sylogist announces its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange





CALGARY, AB, March 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ)(“Sylogist” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Effective at opening up the market on Wednesday March 31stIn 2021, the Company’s common shares will begin trading on the TSX under its current symbol “SYZ” and will simultaneously be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Sylogist shareholders are under no obligation to take any action with respect to its listing on the TSX as there will be no change in the trading symbol of the Common Shares or CUSIP. President and CEO of Sylogist, Bill Wood, said: “This is an important milestone for Sylogist. Joining the TSX raises our profile with retail and institutional investors and provides us with a platform from which to expand our shareholder base as we execute our plans for growth and value creation. About Sylogist Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides complete and mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, school administration, grant management and payroll, public service organizations. all levels of government, nonprofits, nongovernmental organizations, and K-12 educational institutions, as well as compliance-driven and funded public companies. The company offers highly scalable, multilingual and multicurrency SaaS solutions that meet the needs of an international clientele. The complete financial statements as well as the MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com The company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. You can find information about Sylogist at www.sylogist.com. Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, can, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof, or similar terminology. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements regarding the timing of the listing of the Company’s common shares on the TSX and the effect of listing on the TSX on Sylogist’s profile among investors as it executes its growth and value creation plans. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. It is therefore possible that the beliefs, plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed in this document will not materialize or may prove to be inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended. December 31, 2020, and other documents available on the company profile at www.sedar.com. Important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information include Sylogist’s inability to attract investors or to achieve its growth and value creation plans. Although Sylogist believes that the important assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, you should not place undue reliance on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release. press, and no assurance can be heard that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. – Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE Sylogist Ltd. Related links http://www.sylogist.com/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos