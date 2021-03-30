Goldman and Morgan Stanley limit losses with rapid sale of Archegos assets

The losses of Archegos, led by former Tiger Asia director Bill Hwang, triggered the liquidation worth more than $ 30 billion. Banks continued to sell blocks of shares linked to Archegos on Monday, traders said.

It is a difficult time for the Archegos Capital Management family office, our partners and our employees. All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best way forward, ”a company spokesperson said in a statement Monday evening.

Archegos has taken large and concentrated positions in companies and has held some positions in a mix of equities and swaps. Swaps are a common arrangement in which a trader has access to returns generated by a portfolio of stocks or other assets in exchange for fees.

The losses threatened to trickle down to the so-called blue-chip brokerage firms that handled the businesses’ transactions. The group of big Wall Street banks includes Goldman, Morgan, Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc., UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG, people familiar with the trading companies said.

On Thursday, Archegos asked the banks running its affairs to meet to work out a strategy for liquidating its holdings, a person familiar with the meeting said. The most important positions of the companies turned strongly negative after a long period of rise. A proposal emerged for all banks to delay big trades and keep talking over the weekend, but the call ended without any agreement.

On Friday morning, banks began to seize Archegos shares and Goldman Sachs began to sell in size. It quickly became clear that there would be little or no coordination between the banks.

Goldman and Morgan each ran to liquidate positions related to Archegos.

The discussion between the so-called blue chip brokers was extremely unusual and only happened a few times in recent memory, avoiding liquidations in some cases.

The decision to sell early helped protect Goldman from losses that hit other banks. Goldman expects the results of the Archegos account to be indifferent “to its financial results for the first quarter ending this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley sold 45 million shares of ViacomCBS Inc. on Sunday evening, marketing the blocks to a number of clients and responding to large investors who called asking for additional blocks of shares the bank could unload, have declared traders.

Banks on Monday sold blocks of shares in companies that also saw sales late last week. These included Discovery Inc., US-listed Chinese tutoring company GSX Techedu Inc., Chinese e-commerce platform Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and ViacomCBS, again.

Wells Fargo, which sold blocks of shares including ViacomCBS and GSX on Monday, also told clients on Monday that it had completed liquidating its exposure.

Credit Suisse and Nomura weren’t big sellers on Friday, traders said.

Credit Suisse said on Monday that it was too early to quantify the exact impact it was facing, but that it could be very significant and significant “to its first quarter results, which ends this month. person familiar with the matter said that the trades in question were linked to Archegos.

Nomura shares fell 16%, a record drop in one day. Credit Suisses’ US-listed shares fell 11.5%, the largest drop in a year. On Monday in New York, Goldman fell 0.5% and Morgan fell 2.6% on a day the Dow Industrials rose 98 points and the S&P 500 fell slightly.

The episode of Archegos is the latest in a long history of explosions to reveal that although Wall Street banks claim to be incomparable at collecting information relevant to investing, they often struggle to know what is happening next door. This shortfall is linked to the liquidation of Archegos as it seems clear that the banks only realized too late that they held similar positions, with malignant implications for efforts to prevent markets in these stocks. to drop more.

One can suspect that this person may be doing this transaction with a group of other people, ”said Jay Dweck, former head of trading and risk management at Goldman and Morgan Stanley and who now consults with banks and financial institutions. hedge funds. But no one knows the aggregate. “

Archegos’ big losses come as a board of major U.S. regulators, known as the Financial Stability Oversight Council, is already due to meet on Wednesday to discuss hedge fund activity during the crisis triggered by the pandemic. The meeting is the first of the Biden administration’s risk board, which has pledged to look at financial weaknesses revealed by the market turmoil triggered by a pandemic from March 2020. The board is made up of the heads of the department’s department. Treasury, Fed and other agencies. .

Mr. Dweck, the consultant, spoke of a case many on Wall Street are hearing this week: Long-Term Capital Management, a huge hedge fund that exploded in 1998. Companies have only learned of the scale of the hedge fund issues. when government officials summoned them to long-term offices to review his files, he said.

The result is you’re going to have things like this, ”Mr. Dweck said.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.