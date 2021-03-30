Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc Helsinki Stock Exchange: OMASP

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK RELEASE, MARCH 30, 2021 AT 2:30 PM EST, GENERAL MEETING DECISIONS

Resolutions of the Oma Savings Bank Plcs Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plcs was held today in Helsinki on March 30, 2021 by an exceptional meeting procedure based on the temporary legislative act (677/2020) approved by the Finnish Parliament to limit the spread of the corona pandemic. The general meeting confirmed the accounts of the company and the consolidated accounts for fiscal year 2020, granted discharge to the members of the board of directors and the chief executive officer of the company and decided to approve the remuneration report of the company. society. In addition, the AGM decided on the following issues:

Resolution on the use of the profit appearing on the balance sheet and the payment of the dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the General Meeting decided to authorize the Board to decide on the payment of a dividend of up to EUR 0.24 per share for the financial year 2020 and in respect of dividends. not paid in 2019 due to the authorities’ incentive. restrictions an additional payment of a dividend up to EUR 0.06 on each share giving right to a dividend for 2020. Dividends will be paid at the end of the profit-sharing restrictions of the authority. The authorization granted is valid until the General Meeting of 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors has been authorized to set the date of registration and the date of payment of a possible dividend, which the company will inform separately.

Modification of the statutes

In accordance with the proposal of the board, the general meeting decided to remove the age restriction of the board member and to amend section 4 of the articles of association of the company to include the following:

The company has a board of directors made up of five (5) to eight (8) full members and up to two (2) alternates. The term of the board of directors will expire at the close of the annual general meeting following the first election. The board of directors elects from among its members a president and one (1) to two (2) vice-presidents. A quorum for a Board meeting is when more than half of the members of the Board are present. The board of directors represents the bank and manages its operations in accordance with the law and these statutes.

Remuneration of the board of directors

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholder Nomination Committee, the General Assembly has decided to keep the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors unchanged and the members will receive the following annual remuneration for the period ending at the General Assembly in 2022: EUR 50,000 per year to the President, EUR 37,500 per year to the Vice-President and for other members EUR 25,000 per year. In addition, attendance fees of EUR 1,000 for each Board meeting and EUR 500 for each email meeting and single thematic committee meeting will be paid.

A condition for obtaining and paying a fixed annual fee is that the Board member undertakes to purchase Oma Savings Bank Plc shares up to 40% of the annual fixed remuneration on the regulated market (Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd) at a determined price. by negotiation. It is recommended that a member of the board of directors not transfer the shares granted as annual remuneration before the expiration of the membership of the board.

Number and election of the board of directors

The number of board members was confirmed at seven. Aila Hemminki, Aki Jaskari, Timo Kokkala, Jyrki Mkynen, Jarmo Salmi and Jaana Sandstrm were re-elected as members of the Board and Jarmo Partanen was elected as new member for a term ending at the end of the 2022 AGM.

Election and remuneration of the auditor

KPMG Oy Ab, a licensed public accounting firm, has been elected to continue as auditor and M.Sc (Econ.), APA Fredrik Westerholm as lead auditor for a term ending at the AGM 2022. The remuneration of the auditor is paid on an invoice approved by the company.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to rule on a share issue, the transfer of own shares and the issue of special rights giving right to shares

The General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to vote on the issue of shares or the transfer of shares of the company and the issue of special rights. granting rights to shares as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, subject to the following conditions:

The shares and special rights may be issued or sold in one or more installments, either against payment or free of charge.

The total number of shares to be issued under the authorization, including the shares acquired on the basis of special rights, may not exceed 5,000,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 17 percent of the total shares of the company on the day of the general meeting.

The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions related to the issue of shares. The authorization concerns both the issue of new shares and the transfer of own shares.

The authorization is valid until the end of the next AGM, but no later than June 30, 2022. The authorization revokes the previous authorizations given by the General Assembly to decide on a share issue, as well as the option rights and the issuance of special rights giving right to shares.

Authorization of the board of directors to decide on the repurchase of own shares

The General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares with the funds belonging to the free capital of the company under the following conditions:

A maximum number of 500,000 own shares may be repurchased, representing approximately 1.7% of the total shares of the company depending on the situation on the date of the convening of the meeting, however, that the number of own shares held by the company does not exceed 10% of the company’s total business shares at any time. This amount includes treasury shares held by the company itself and its subsidiaries within the meaning of Chapter 15, Section 11 (1) of the Finnish Companies Act.

The board of directors is empowered to decide how to acquire own shares.

The authorization is valid until the close of the next AGM, but no later than June 30, 2022.

The minutes of the annual general meeting

The minutes of the AGM will be available on the company’s website no later than April 13, 2021.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Minna Sillanp, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, [email protected]

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Big media

www.omasp.fi

Oma Savings Bank in brief

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and Finland’s largest savings bank in terms of total assets. Around 300 professionals provide services nationwide through 32 OmaSps branches and digital service channels to 140,000 private and business customers. OmaSp mainly focuses on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a wide range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by acting as an intermediary for the products of its partners. Intermediated products include credit insurance, investment and loan products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

The central idea of ​​OmaSp is to provide personalized service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to provide a high level customer experience through personalized service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer-oriented. The staff are engaged and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the staff also owns shares in OmaSp.