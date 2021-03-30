Virgin Galactic unveils new suborbital space plane

WASHINGTON Virgin Galactic revealed its latest suborbital spaceplane on March 30, a vehicle that looks like its existing SpaceShipTwo but incorporates significant structural improvements.

The company has unveiled the first of what it calls the Spaceship III line of vehicles, called VSS Imagine. The vehicle, built at the Virgin Galactics facility in Mojave, Calif., Is ready for ground testing there, with a flight test program at Spaceport America in New Mexico scheduled to begin this summer.

The vehicle resembles the company’s SpaceShipTwo vehicle, VSS Unity, except for a new livery. The vehicle is wrapped in a silver foil which the company claims provides thermal protection while being naturally appealing to the human eye, reflecting our inherent human fascination with space and the transformative experience of spaceflight.

To the outside eye, it looks no different, said Mike Moses, president of space missions and security at Virgin Galactic, in an interview. This is really the third evolution of construction. This one was built in a very different way.

Moses said the most important change is in the structure of the vehicle. Engineers took the design of SpaceShipTwo and adjusted the structure to make it more efficient and stylish, reducing the weight of the vehicle and also making inspection and maintenance easier.

Virgin Galactic has also moved to a more modular approach to building Spaceship III. With SpaceShipTwo, the company built the vehicle in a single cradle, starting with the fenders, then adding the cabin and other components. This made it a series and significantly limited the number of people who could work on the ship at any one time, he said.

With Spaceship III, different vehicle components can be built in parallel and then assembled into the final vehicle. From that point of view, you get a much faster build and a much more efficient build, he said. This approach also improves maintenance, he added.

These design improvements have reduced the weight of the vehicle, which will increase its payload capacity. SpaceShipTwo was designed to carry six people in addition to its two pilots, but due to the extra weight, including additional instruments needed for its flight test program, VSS Unity can only carry four people. Moses said Spaceship III will be able to carry six people.

The flight test program for Spaceship III will begin with its captive transport flight on the WhiteKnightTwo aircraft, or mothership, from Mojave to Spaceport America. The mothership allows us to have a flying wind tunnel, so well being able to test all basic flight control systems and aerodynamics, he said. We can trace high and cold temperatures and see how systems respond to changes in temperature.

Once at Spaceport America, VSS Imagine will perform a series of glide and motorized test flights similar to previous vehicles. Moses said the company is planning a handful of glides, including testing the structure’s vibration or float and comparing it to SpaceShipTwo, followed by rocket-powered flights.

I was basically thinking of a fairly short test flight schedule, he said. It is certainly not the same as what Unity went through.

VSS Unity has been grounded since an interrupted motorized test flight in December which was blamed on electromagnetic inference affecting the vehicle’s computer system. On a Feb.25 results call, the company said it was modifying the flight control computer to remove interference, pushing the next test flight back to May.

This work is going well, said Moses. We tested them on the bench. They are working really well and showing great promise. We were installing them in the ship right now and testing them, he said of the revised electronics. We still look like we’re on track for a May flight with Unity. However, he declined to be more specific on when this flight will take place in May.

A second spacecraft III, called VSS Inspire, is being built in Mojave. Moses said the company was still studying the possibility of building a third Spaceship III or upgrading to a next-generation Delta-class vehicle, announced by the company in its February earnings call.

Were going to make another big change with the Delta class, he said, with further improvements to streamline manufacturing to reduce the cost and time required to build the vehicle. Work on the Delta class is only just beginning, he noted. We want to make sure we invest enough in engineering and factor to make sure we see an increase in pitch.

Virgin Galactic is also beginning studies of additional motherships to join WhiteKnightTwo single, VMS Eve. The new motherships will look like WhiteKnightTwo but will incorporate design improvements.

The company is looking for potential partnerships with industry, in particular for the construction of additional aircraft. The only advantage of the mothership is that it looks a lot more like an airplane and therefore the aerospace industry has the ability to help us with that, he said. So we were going to look for partnerships there to help us build these ships faster and more efficiently for us.