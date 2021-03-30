Melcor Developments Ltd. announces normal course issuer bid Toronto Stock Exchange: MRD

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. activities through the facilities of the TSX and on other trading systems.

The notice provides that Melcor may, during the twelve month period beginning April 1, 2021 and ending March 31, 2022, purchase for cancellation up to 1,654,553 common shares in total, or approximately 5% of its shares. ordinary issued and in circulation. The daily repurchase restriction for common shares is 3,781.

The price that Melcor will pay for such common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares available for purchase and the timing of such purchases will be subject to compliance with TSX guidelines.

As part of the normal course issuer bid which expires on March 31, 2021, 109,416 common shares have been purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX during the past twelve months ( as of March 18, 2021) at a weighted average price per common share of $ 6.53 (1,661,033 had been approved for repurchase). As of March 18, 2021, 33,091,061 common shares of Melcor were outstanding and the average daily trading volume for the previous six months was 15,126.

Melcor believes that, at times, its common shares trade within a price range that does not adequately reflect the value of those common shares relative to Melcor’s business and future business prospects. Therefore, depending on future price movements and other factors, Melcor believes that its outstanding common shares may represent an attractive investment for itself. In addition, the purchases can benefit all those who continue to hold Common Shares by increasing their ownership in Melcor. All common shares purchased by Melcor under the normal course issuer bid will be canceled.

As part of the launch of the public share purchase offer, the company also announced that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (PAAS) agreement with a broker to enable the purchase of ordinary shares as part of the public tender offer at times when the company would not normally be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Prior to entering into any such restriction or prohibition period, the Company may, but is not required to do so, request the Designated Broker to make purchases under the PNER in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the dealer in its sole discretion based on parameters established by the Company prior to the restriction or prohibition period in accordance with TSX rules, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. Outside of such predetermined restricted or blackout periods, Common Shares will be purchased at the discretion of management in accordance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company that transforms real estate from raw land to high quality finished product in the form of residential and commercial construction. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, commercial and industrial parks, office buildings, shopping centers and golf courses. Melcor has a well-diversified portfolio of assets in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Arizona and Colorado.

Melcor has focused on real estate since 1923. The company has built over 140 communities in Western Canada and today manages 4.6 million square feet of commercial real estate assets and 604 rental residential units. Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich the quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

Melcors head office is located in Edmonton, Alberta, with regional offices throughout Alberta and in British Columbia and Arizona. Melcor has been public since 1968 and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MRD).

Forward-looking statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain forward-looking statements and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of Melcor. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, therefore, no assurance can be given that events predicted by forward-looking statements will or will occur, or as the case may be. . of them do, what benefits Melcor will derive from it. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Melcor is included in reports filed with Canadian securities regulators and can be found on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). In addition, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Melcor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whatsoever. or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in cases expressly required by applicable securities laws.

