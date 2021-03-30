Automakers, UAW Seek A Way To Get People To Buy Electric Vehicles

Serious negotiations have only just begun. Over the weekend, Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), A former auto industry executive who represents a union stronghold southwest of Detroit, called a discussion between the rival factions, urging them to regroup behind Bidens’ vision for building a strong market for electric vehicles, in part by establishing a nationwide network of charging stations.

We need to stop pitting people against each other, Dingell said in a telephone interview. We need to protect jobs in this country, and the goal of protecting our environment and fighting climate change is essential.

Meanwhile, many warn that the United States stands to lose both jobs and its share of the global auto market unless it embraces the change now.

The greatest vulnerability we have is not going fast enough, said Environmental Defense Fund chairman Fred Krupp. Then other countries create the manufacturing facilities and then produce the vehicles that people want.

The immediate question for the Biden administration is what kind of mileage and greenhouse gas standards to set for cars and SUVs by the 2026 model year, since the Trump administration weakened the goals set under President Barack Obama. A year ago, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized a rule to improve average fuel efficiency by 1.5% per year, up from an annual increase of nearly 5% that is expected to come into effect. force under Obama’s rules. But four automakers Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW in North America have an earlier deal with California, which increases it by about 3.7% per year.

California has significant leverage with the industry, as it has the power under the Clean Air Act to set its own tailpipe emissions, which more than a dozen other states follow. Next month, the Biden administration plans to restore that override power, which was revoked under Trump.

The division between the automakers makes a matter more complicated. The four companies that made a deal with California don’t want other companies, including GM, to be effectively rewarded for adopting Trump’s rules and failing to endorse the California framework.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation CEO John Bozzella told reporters on Tuesday in a phone call that the industry was open at short-term levels at a rough midpoint between Obama and Trump standards.

While the administration has set a July deadline to resolve this issue, the most fundamental question is how it will handle the transition to a carbon-free fleet that will not materialize for years after taking office. by Biden. The last time a Democratic administration struck a deal to set greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and light trucks, auto unions did not play a leading role. But now they have an important voice, as the president assesses decisions that could reshape the industry.

Workers will suffer disproportionately if we don’t do things right, UAW President Rory L. Gamble said in a statement. Currently, EV batteries are mainly manufactured by suppliers in other countries, with China leading the way. And where automakers go into battery production, they often do so through joint ventures with battery companies whose track records of creating quality jobs are unknown.

The new recovery program will provide support for retooling auto factories and incentives to manufacture advanced batteries in the United States, according to two people briefed on the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because it did not. yet been published.

We were going to hear about historic investments made in a user-friendly way and in a way that the vast majority of work is done in this country, League of Conservation Voters president Gene Karpinski said in an interview, referring to the future infrastructure of Bidens. speech in Pittsburgh.

On Monday, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the United Auto Workers and the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association sent a letter to Biden outlining half a dozen tax credits as well as several grant and loan guarantee programs to help transform the country’s car fleet. While they support the presidents’ vision, they wrote, the reality remains that electric vehicles only make up 2% of the current US market.

However, neither the current trajectory of electric vehicle adoption by consumers, nor the existing levels of federal support for supply and demand policies are sufficient to meet our goal of a net carbon-free transportation future. , they wrote.

These ambitious funding plans, however, are largely dependent on congressional approval. Bozzella said he’s optimistic Republicans could support many of them: On both sides of the aisle, members of Congress are concerned that we are maintaining our competitiveness as a country and that we are working on technologies that improve our economic security.

Some of the auto industry’s concerns stem from uncertainty about the scarcity of materials and parts in small business supply chains.

It takes seven years to build a lithium mine and two and a half years to build a battery factory, said Simon Moores, managing director of London-based Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, which specializes in lithium-ion batteries. After that, he warned, companies are going to hit a demand wall in the United States while trying to upgrade.

A Moodys Investor Service report last week predicted a long way to go for battery electric vehicles. Achieving adequate returns on this growing BEV portfolio will be a major challenge for automakers, he said, citing obstacles such as high battery costs, insufficient demand and complex efforts to integrate mobility services. .

Still, experts said the U.S. government must now lead the industry so that the remaining internal combustion engine vehicles have around 15 years to be replaced. And environmentalists say the nation cannot meet its climate goals without returning to a point where carbon-emitting cars and trucks are no longer sold.

Even though there was consumer sentiment, it’s incredibly difficult to replace vehicles on the road, said David Keith, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. These cars will be on the road for the next 15 to 20 years.

Bidens’ national climate adviser Gina McCarthy has yet to conduct in-depth negotiations with automakers on tightening carbon emission standards. But the intense state-level lobbying by automakers provides insight into what’s on the table and how the automakers plan to deal with the Biden administration.

In Virginia, for example, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group of automakers, lobbied the state to commit $ 720 million over the next five years to build charging stations and offer incentives in $ 2,500 cash to customers who purchased electric vehicles. The figure of 720 million dollars has been studied. Automakers have also sought, with modest success, to weaken legislation under which Virginia would emulate a California program that penalizes companies that do not supply enough electric vehicles.

This month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed off on all but one auto package, offering cash incentives of $ 2,500, with an additional $ 2,000 per car for those on low incomes to moderate.

Northam also signed a measure that would make Virginia the 15th state to seek a waiver from the EPA to implement an exhaust emissions program like California.

The automakers have resisted the system put in place by California. It requires companies to buy zero-emission credits if they fail to supply a growing number of electric vehicles, currently 8% of sales in the state. Under Virginias’ new law, automakers are expected to comply after two years, even though electric vehicles currently only account for 2% of sales in Virginia. However, the Auto Makers Trade Group has negotiated to double-count the credits banked in California and use them to cover up to 18% of their obligations in Virginia.