Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporations Helsinki Stock Exchange: UPM

Decisions of the UPM-Kymmene Corporations Annual General Meeting

UPM-Kymmene Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held in Helsinki, Finland today, March 30, 2021 In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a shareholder or his or her proxy could not not attend to anyone at the meeting location. In total, 2,542 shareholders representing approximately 289 million shares and votes were represented at the meeting. The general meeting supported all the proposals of the companies, the board of directors as well as the nomination and governance committee of the board. Information regarding the votes cast for each agenda item is available in the AGM minutes on the company web page www.upm.com/agm2021 by April 13, 2021 at the latest.

The general meeting adopted the 2020 financial statements of the company and decided on a dividend of 1.30 EUR per share for the year 2020. The general meeting adopted the remuneration report of the governing bodies and authorized the board to ‘administration to decide on the issue of new shares and special rights giving right to shares, the repurchase of the company’s own shares and charitable contributions. Jari Gustafsson has been elected as the new director of the board. Ari Puheloinen and Veli-Matti Reinikkala have resigned from the board.

Financial statements and dividend

The general meeting adopted the financial statements of the company and relieved the members of the board of directors and the president and chief executive officer of their responsibility for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2020. As proposed by the board of directors. administration, a dividend of 1.30 EUR per share will be paid on April 12, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 31 and the registration date is April 1, 2021.

Composition of the board of directors

The number of board members was confirmed to nine instead of the previous ten, and Berndt Brunow, Henrik Ehrnrooth, Emma FitzGerald, Piia-Noora Kauppi, Marjan Oudeman, Martin Porta, Kim Wahl and Bjrn Wahlroos were re-elected to the board. Jari Gustrafsson has been elected as the new director of the board. The term of office of the directors will end at the close of the next AGM.

Remuneration of the board of directors

It was decided to increase the remuneration of the members of the board of directors so that the chairman of the board receives an annual base remuneration of 195,000 euros, the vice-chairman of the board 140,000 euros and the other members of the board 115,000 euros.

The AGM further resolved that the annual committee fees payable to committee members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged and that the fees will be paid as follows:

– Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 35,000 and members EUR 15,000

– Chairman of the Remuneration Committee 20,000 EUR and members 10,000 EUR and

– Chairman of the Nominations and Governance Committee EUR 20,000 and members EUR 10,000.

The annual base commission will be paid in company stock and cash, so approximately 40% of the commission will be paid in company stock to be purchased on behalf of board members, and the remainder in cash. Annual fees for committees will be paid in cash. If the term of a member of the board of directors ends before the annual general meeting in 2022, the board has the right to decide on the possible recovery of the annual attendance fees if it deems it appropriate.

The Company will pay all costs and transfer duties related to the purchase of the Company’s shares. The shares thus purchased cannot be transferred within two years from the date of purchase or until the end of the directors’ membership of the board, whichever occurs first. According to the purchase order issued by the Company, the shares will be purchased within two (2) weeks of the publication of the Company’s interim report for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2021.

The AGM further resolved that travel and accommodation expenses incurred during meetings held away from the directors’ place of residence will be paid by invoice.

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, a licensed public accounting firm, has been re-elected Companys auditor for a term that will run until the end of the next AGM. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Chartered Accountant (KHT) Mikko Nieminen will remain the primary audit partner. It was decided that the audit fees would be paid on invoices approved by the audit committee of the board of directors.

Authorization to decide on the issue of shares and special rights giving right to shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the issue of new shares, the transfer of own shares and the issue of special rights giving right to shares in proportion to the shareholding held in the Company, or in within the framework of a managed share issue, departing from the pre-provisional subscription right. The Board of Directors may also decide to issue shares without payment to the Company itself. The total maximum number of new shares that may be issued and treasury shares that can be transferred is 25,000,000, also including the number of shares that can be received on the basis of special rights. The authorization will be valid for 18 months from the date of the resolution of the AGM.

Authorization to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide to buy back a maximum of 50,000,000 of the Company’s own shares at the market price on the stock exchange using the Company’s unrestricted equity. The authorization also includes the right to accept the Company’s own shares as pledge. The authorization will be valid for 18 months from the date of the resolution of the AGM and will revoke the redemption authorization granted by the previous AGM.

Authorization to decide on charitable contributions

The Board was authorized to decide on contributions not exceeding a total of 500,000 EUR for charitable or corresponding purposes and to decide on the beneficiaries, purposes and other terms and conditions of the contributions. The contributions will mainly be granted under the Companys Biofore Share and Care program. The authorization will be valid until the next AGM.

AGM Minutes

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the company’s website www.upm.com/agm2021 from April 13, 2021 at the latest.

