Fintech Robinhood creates nearly 400 new jobs in Meck County WSOC TV





CHARLOTTE – Fintech Robinhood will create nearly 400 new jobs in Mecklenburg County, Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday. The California-based financial services company will invest $ 11.7 million to establish an office in Charlotte focused on customer experience roles. With the nation’s second largest financial center, North Carolina is one of the fastest growing tech hubs where companies like this know they can thrive, Cooper said. [ PAST COVERAGE: Robinhood said to be looking at Charlotte for 300-job office ] Robinhood is a mobile-focused investment platform known for pioneering commission-free, no-minimum account trading, lowering the barriers for millions of investors to participate in the financial markets. Founded in 2013, Robinhood offers investing in stocks, options, exchange traded funds and cash management products through its brokerage, Robinhood Financial, crypto trading through Robinhood Crypto, and a suite of educational resources for newcomers. investors interested in building long-term, generational wealth. Charlotte is known for her talented and diverse workforce, which makes her an easy choice as we look to expand our operations, said Alex Mesa, Head of Customer Experience at Robinhood. We are convinced that Charlottes’ workforce will further contribute to our mission and lower barriers to investment for all. We were delighted to join the community of Charlotte. [ ALSO READ: Electric delivery van microfactory to bring more than 250 jobs to Charlotte ] The North Carolina Department of Commerce led state efforts to support Robinhood’s decision to relocate to North Carolina. The new positions will include analysts, customer service staff and operations staff. The average annual salary for all new positions exceeds the overall average annual salary for Mecklenburg counties by $ 71,689, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $ 29.7 million per year. We welcome the new jobs and investments from Robinhood in North Carolina, said Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders. This expansion is proof that our exceptional pipeline of diverse and highly skilled technological talent, as well as our budding entrepreneurial landscape, will continue to attract the FinTech industry and grow our innovation economy. Robinhoods’ expansion in North Carolina will be aided, in part, by an employment development investment grant approved by the state’s economic investment committee on Tuesday. Over the 12-year life of the grant, the project is expected to grow the states economy by more than $ 800 million. As Robinhood is opening an office in Mecklenburg County, classified by the State Economic Level System as Level 3, the company’s JDIG deal will result in an allocation of up to $ 1 million in the account. utility of the State Industrial Development Fund. The utilities account helps rural communities finance infrastructure upgrades needed to attract future businesses and new jobs. When new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Mecklenburg, the new tax revenue generated by JDIG grants helps more economically struggling communities elsewhere in the state. More information on state economic level designations is available here. [ ALSO READ: Fujifilm biotech firm to build massive plant in central North Carolina ] With this Robinhood announcement, Charlotte consolidates itself further as a leading city for the ever-growing FinTech industry. Our city’s high concentration of talent creates an ideal pool for companies looking for innovative and skilled workers, said Tracy Dodson, Deputy City Manager and Director of Economic Development. We were excited about the new career opportunities that Robinhoods jobs will bring to our community. In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership, other key project partners include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Central Piedmont Community College, Mecklenburg County, City of Charlotte, Carolina Fintech Hub and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.







