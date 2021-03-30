Results for the 2020 financial year Paris Stock Exchange: GID

Bollne, March 30, 2021 06:00 pm (CET)

2020 FISCAL RESULTS

The Egide group continues to progress towards sustainable profitable growth, showing resistance to the COVID crisis and the industrial fire at the Cambridge plant.

2020 turnover: 29.97 M (-5.8% vs. 2019)

EBITDA after rents: 3.80m (vs. -0.76m in 2019).

Group net profit: 0.98m (vs. -2.82m in 2019).

Strong improvement in EGIDE SA’s performance: 2020 turnover: + 11% / 2019 And operational improvement leading to breakeven in H2.

Outlook for 2021: A strong order book suggests revenue growth. Expected improvement in profitability. Acceleration of the transition to Industry 4.0 for Egide SA.



The results presented below are unaudited consolidated financial statements for 2020 but reviewed by the Audit Committee on March 29, 2021. The certification of the accounts is expected in the coming weeks.

Unaudited 2020 Consolidated P&L – In M FY 2020 2nd semester 2020 1st semester 2020 FY 2019 RETURNED 29.97 100% 12.70 100% 17.27 100% 31.78 100% Consumed purchases -10.73 -36% -3.79 -30% -6.94 -40% -13.86 -44% Inventory changes -0.82 -3% -0.59 -5% -0.23 -1% 0.74 2% Personnel costs -13.64 -46% -6.33 -50% -7.31 -42% -13.71 -43% External costs * -3.29 -11% -1.07 -8% -2.22 -13% -4.79 -15% Taxes -0.31 -1% -0.13 -1% -0.18 -1% -0.40 -1% Other exp. & indemn. ** 2.33 8% 1.59 13% 0.74 4% -0.53 3% EBITDA (large) 3.52 12% 2.39 19% 1.13 7% -0.76 -2% Depreciation, amortization and provisions -1.55 -5% -0.94 -7% -0.61 -4% -1.42 -4% OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) +1.97 7% 1.45 11% 0.52 3% -2.18 -9% Financial elements -0.56 -2% -0.26 -2% -0.30 -2% -0.63 -2% Income taxes -0.42 -1% -0.21 -2% -0.21 -1% 0 0 NET PROFIT 0.98 3% 0.98 8% 0.00 0% -2.82 -9%

*: +1.62 Business interruption

**: +2.57 Fixed Assets Insurance – 1.1 Fixed Assets Amortization +1.44 PPA

2020 CONSOLIDATED FINANCES

RETURNED

The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Egide Group for 2020 amounts to 29.97 million, down 5.8% compared to 2019.

While strong growth was achieved at Egide SA (+ 11% / 2019), US sales were temporarily affected by the fire in early July 2020, with an estimated loss of revenue of 4 million in H2.

Santier remained stable in 2020 (turnover: + 0.7% / 2019) despite the challenges of the market and the COVID crisis.

Sales in dollars represent 60% of the group’s total turnover in 2020. For information, the average euro / dollar exchange rate in 2020 was 1.14 against 1.12 in 2019.

RESULTS AT 12/31/2020

EBITDA (restated for rents) amounted to 3.80 M, compared to -0.76 M in 2019. Consolidated operating income improved significantly and stood at 1.97 M, compared to -2.18 M in 2019.

In the United States, the Federal Paycheck Protection Program allowed American companies to raise approximately $ 1.6 million, which was fully converted into a grant.

Regarding the impact of the Egide USA fire, the net book value of the destroyed fixed assets amounted to $ 0.56M, replaced by $ 2.93M of new fixed assets, which were financed by the insurance . One-off restoration costs amounted to $ 8.40 million, of which $ 8.22 million was covered by insurance. All these elements are presented in the income statement under Other operating income and expenses. Operating losses totaling $ 1.85 million were covered by insurance against operating losses and are presented in the income statement as a deduction of external charges.

Taking into account all of these elements, the Egide Group generated a net profit of 985 K as of December 31, 2020 (against a loss of 2.82 M in 2019).

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

ASSETS * LIABILITIES * 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed assets 6.5 6.5 Equity 10.6 10.5 Rights of use of leased assets 2.3 2.9 Other financial assets 0.5 0.9 Accruals 0.8 0.8 Deferred tax assets 0.8 1.2 Financial debt 6.6 6.9 Inventory, RA and other assets 16.3 14.2 Rent debts 2.5 3.1 Cash 1.4 1.5 AP and others 7.3 6.0 TOTAL 27.8 27.2 TOTAL 27.8 27.2

* In M Unaudited

Fixed assets include 2.8 million investments over the year, including 2.6 million related to fires. On the other hand, an exceptional depreciation of 1.1 M was recorded on Cambridge fixed assets following an impairment test.

The deferred tax asset relates only to the US operations and has been reduced by the tax charge related to US profits.

Inventory fell from 7.5 million to 8.1 million due to the disruption of work processes at the Cambridge unit. The working capital represents 105 days of turnover.

SIGNIFICANT SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2020

Acceleration of the transformation towards Industry 4.0 for Egide SA

Egide SA has launched an ambitious investment plan estimated at 1.7 Mio in production equipment and including the recruitment of engineers to modernize its production facilities.

The first objective is to continue to reduce production costs in order to gain market share in the higher volume application sectors that industrial customers are relocating to Europe and the United States. In addition, this investment will go beyond HTCC innovations, thus strengthening product differentiation.

To finance this plan, several grants have been requested under the government’s stimulus plans for the aeronautics and electronics industries as well as in the region. Funding will be completed by banking partners who have already confirmed their support for this project.

With the award of the first grant linked to the Aero project, prefectural visits and ministerial delegations to the Bollne site last March, Egide SA is immediately stepping up its transformation to strengthen its competitiveness. This will allow the Group to intensify its growth in diversified markets.

OUTLOOK 2021

The Egide Group is confident and forecasts significant growth in its activity compared to 2020 and 2019: the order book benefits from the combination of the Group’s resistance to the COVID crisis and a tangible acceleration in order intake at the start of 2021. The Group should also benefit from its strengthened strategic positioning, focused on priority market segments, and its new, more agile organization.

Egide SA should continue its dynamic growth in 2021, with the launch of new activities on the electricity market, high-end Fibercom HTCC packages, oil and gas exploration, sensors, as well as share gains in market in Asia.

Egide USA will benefit from the reopening of its Cambridge plant, which will be completely rebuilt in the second quarter of 2021, and the installation of new plating equipment by the end of April 2021.

The year 2021 is well underway at Santier thanks to a good level of orders recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Jim Collins, President and CEO, comments: “2020 has been a difficult year for EGIDE, as it has been for most industrial companies. Our team has worked tirelessly to alleviate the hardships caused by the COVID crisis and industrial fire at our Cambridge plant. Despite these challenges, the company continued to improve its performance in terms of customer satisfaction and profitability. This is evident from the continued growth in our order intake and order book. We look forward to further improvement in 2021 and the years to come.

About Egide

Egide is an international group specializing in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with strong technological barriers to entry into all critical industrial segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high frequency, power units). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing facilities in France and the United States.

Egides’ eligibility for tax-efficient French FCPIs (FCPIs) was renewed on May 14, 2018.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris – Segment C – ISIN code: FR0000072373 Reuters: EGID.PA Bloomberg: GID

