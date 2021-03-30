Canoo’s stock is in crater. The EV manufacturer changes direction.

reported fourth-quarter results unsurprisingly Monday night, but news from the company’s earnings conference call is causing stocks to explode.
(ticker: GOEV) Shares fell nearly 25% at the start of Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week low of around $ 8.90 a share. That’s below the $ 10 for which the Canoos merger agreement with a special purpose acquisition company was made.
for comparison, both were down less than 1%.
The company changes its strategic orientation. This worries investors and hits the headline.
It was decided by our board of directors not to focus on the line of contractual engineering services initially indicated, which will further accelerate the creation of [intellectual property] and the launch of our [vehicle] derivatives that enhance our opportunity to get the best return on capital, Executive Chairman Tony Aquila said on the call.
Not all cutting engineering services are changing. Canoo was going to offer consumers subscriptions for its vehicles, but the focus is now on traditional sales. And the mainstream vehicles around which Canoo built its plans are losing importance. From now on, Canoo will focus on commercial vehicles such as delivery vans.
Canoo also withdrew the financial forecast from the presentation detailing its SPAC merger. The company had predicted $ 2.3 billion in sales in 2025, with $ 1.2 billion from engineering services which are now effectively discontinued.
Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin called the change in business model a hard pivot and downgraded shares from Buy to Hold. He lowered his price target from $ 30 to $ 12. Canoo had an eventful call for its early post-SPAC-IPO results, Irwin wrote in his research report.
Irwin is one of two analysts covering the company currently. Roth launched a cover in December with a buy note, although the call was not picked up by the FactSet rating aggregation service. One of the reasons for the confusion is that it is difficult to keep pace with PSPCs. Irwin threw a blanket before the merger was full and before the ticker symbol changed from HCAC to GOEV.
The other analyst providing coverage is RF Laffertys Jamie Perez. He still values Buy stocks and has a price target of $ 30. He launched the cover on March 11, after the SPAC merger closed.
The shift in strategic focus and, to a lesser extent, confusion around analyst research, remind investors that PSPCs present additional risks compared to other stocks. The leadership teams of newly merged PSPCs, for example, can renew themselves quickly. Canoo announced four new executives on Monday, as well as the departure of CFO Paul Balciunas.
It was something else investors had to digest. Based on the stock market reaction, that was too much.
