What to watch out for

ANGELS – With the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Los Angeles County is warning residents that vaccine-related scams are also on the rise.
“If someone offers to sell you an appointment to get vaccinated, it’s a scam,” Dr Paul Simon, scientific director of the departmental public health department, warned on Friday. “If someone offers to sell you a vaccine, make you a cheap offer, or get you vaccinated under the table, again that’s a scam.”
He said the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now warning of scams involving alleged online vaccine investigations.
“People across the country report receiving emails and texts asking them to respond to a time-limited survey on Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines,” he said. “And in return, people are offered a free reward but have to pay a shipping fee. No legitimate COVID-19 vaccine survey will ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a free reward.”
Simon reminded residents that the COVID-19 vaccine is free for everyone when it’s your turn and will soon be eligible for everyone 16 and over in California. No one needs to buy a vaccination card to travel or for other reasons.
When you receive your vaccination, you should get a white COVID-19 vaccination card that shows your personal information, the date you received your vaccination, the type of vaccine you received, including the lot number.
If someone offers to sell you a vaccination card at a cost, that’s a scam.
LA County officials have said there is a need to watch out for these red flags or warning signs that something could be a scam:
- You are contacted and asked to respond immediately with your personal or financial information. This could be your Social Security, your bank account or your credit card number, your Medi-Cal or Medicare contact details. NEVER share this or other personal information.
- You receive an offer to purchase a vaccine and have it mailed to you. There are no “secret” sources of vaccine that can be purchased. If anything is sent, it will not be the real vaccine.
- You see advertisements for fake vaccines or “miracle cures” using vitamins or other dietary supplements. Scammers promote them even though their effectiveness has not been proven. The FDA has issued warning letters to numerous companies for the sale of products claiming to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.
Nationwide, below is an FTC warning about red flags to watch out for *:
- Learn tomake the difference betweena real contact tracer and a con artist. Legitimate trackers need health information, not money or personal financial information.
- Do not respond to text messages, emails or calls regarding government checks.What would you like to know.
- Ignore offers of vaccinations and miracle cures or cures. Scammers sell products to treat or prevent COVID-19 without proof of their effectiveness.
- Beware of advertisements for test kits. Many of the test kits advertised have not been approved by the FDA and are not necessarily accurate. Almost all licensed home tests do not provide quick results and require you to send a test sample to a lab for analysis.
- Hang up automated calls.illegal robocallsto present everything from low cost health insurance to work at home programs.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO.coronavirus.govandusa.gov/coronavirusfor the latest information.don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.
- Do your homework when it comes todonationsNever donate by cash, gift card, or wire transfer.
* = information taken from the FTC web page.
