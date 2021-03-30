GCAC First Commercial Software Sale Cash Deposit Canadian Stock Exchange: APP.CN





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Global Cannabis Applications Corp.(“GCAC “or the “Company”) (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), one of the leading compliance and data platforms in the medical cannabis chain of custody, announced that a cash deposit had been recorded to Companys’ bank account today by a paying customer for his Efixii software. The cash deposit takes the CCGA Efixii product from a technological concept to a fully-fledged commercial product. Previously, as an emerging software company, each quarterly MD&A filing showed total quarterly revenue of nil. From today it ends. For 5 years the Efixii product has been conceived, engineered, patented and developed with $ 6 million in equity and today the company has grown into a software licensor that customers are happy to pay for. GCAC’s track record has never been stronger, its customer base has never been larger and its software suite never more comprehensive. The multi-million dollar investments already received in 2021 have enabled the company to expand its sales pipeline, bring its direct cannabis sales business to life and enable it to deliver the best technology for efficiency, transparency. and cannabis compliance. growers, healthcare professionals and patients. Execution, execution, execution, it’s all about execution. We had our struggles on the road to get here, but we never lost sight of our vision – better patient outcomes. The metamorphosis from concept to reality has been achieved. Our current financial situation, short-term execution plan and relentless will make this the most exciting time for CCGA since I joined in February 2016. And, now we are growing, growing, growing, said Brad Moore, CEO of the company. About Global Cannabis Applications Corp. Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in the design, development, SaaS licensing and acquisition of innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world’s first end-to-end solutions – from patient to regulator – for medical cannabis data. They use six core technologies: mobile apps, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain, and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose events related to the cannabis chain of custody, allowing patients to provide data on the efficacy of medical cannabis from participatory sources. Driven by experts in the digital and cannabis industry, GCAC is focused on generating revenue through SaaS licensing for its technology and acquiring high-quality cannabis datasets that enhance patient outcomes and become the world’s largest provider of cannabis efficacy data. For more information about the company, please visit www.cannappscorp.com, or consult their profiles onwww.sedar.comand on the website of the Canadian Securities Exchange www.thecse.com. press contact

Telephone: +1 (800) 409-5679

Email: [email protected] Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the activities of CCGA. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although the management of the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which this forward-looking information is based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as GCAC can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. GCAC disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Stock Exchange has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos