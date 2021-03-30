British Biotech Oxford Nanopore gears up for $ 3 billion London IPO

Text size





Oxford Nanopore said on Tuesday it had started preparing for a possible initial public offering, which could price UK biotechnology revolutionizing real-time gene sequencing to more than $ 2 billion ($ 3.17 billion).

The Oxford-based company said in adeclarationthat it expects the IPO to take place in the second half of the year on



London Stock Exchange,



but he noted that the timing of listing depended on market conditions.

Oxford Nanopore was valued at 2.3 billion in March after commercial developer based on intellectual property



IP Group,



which holds 15% of the company’s capital, values ​​its participation in340.3 million.

This makes Oxford Nanopore one of the UK’s few unicorns, an unlisted tech company valued at over $ 1 billion. The company has an American pharmaceutical companyAmgen, Singapore Sovereign Fund GIC,



China Construction Bank International,



and asset management company



Schroders



among its investors.

Shares in



IP Group



rose 2% to 122.40 pence in early morning trading in London on Tuesday.

Founded in 2005 by the CEOGordon sangheraAs a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Oxford Nanopore set out to revolutionize DNA sequencing by offering a fast and inexpensive way to provide real-time monitoring.

The company’s portable DNA sequencing device called MinION is the size of a cell phone, runs on a laptop USB outlet, and costs just $ 1000, making it simpler, cheaper, and more. faster to sequence without the need for large clinical laboratories.

Since the Covid-19 outbreaks last January, Oxford Nanopores’ sequencing technology, which rivals California



Illumina,



has been used to help scientists in more than 85 countries, including China and more recently Brazil, track the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Oxford Nanopore said its potential IPO would allow it to access deeper international capital pools to support its ambitious growth plans and allow it to expand its manufacturing and trading functions.

Our DNA and RNA sequencing technology is well positioned for accelerated use in multiple applications; We believe there is tremendous potential for rapid, inexpensive, sequencing-based sequencing-based assays in scientific research, healthcare, and industry, the company said.

The company also hopes to strengthen its capacity for rapid Covid-19 testing. Last year it partnered with the British government to provide itsLamPORE Covid-19 testwhich can determine if a user has coronavirus in less than an hour.

The decision to list in London will be welcomed by the UK government, which is trying to attract more UK unicorns to choose the capital for their IPOs.

In February, a United Kingdomgovernment backed reportrecommended that London allow founders to retain control after listing and reduce the amount of equity a company has to sell to foreigners, to encourage tech companies to choose the city for their IPOs.

Deliveroo, supported by the online sales giant



Amazon,



is expected to join the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, in what is expected to be the city’s largest IPO in recent years.

However, on Monday, the food delivery company reduced its price range, indicating a maximum valuation of 7.85 billion, from its initial valuation of 8.8 billion. Deliveroo cited market volatility for the decision, but the company faced stiff criticism from some of Britain’s top fund managers, who expressedworrieson workers’ rights and the shareholding structure of the company.