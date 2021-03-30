Germany decides AstraZeneca COVID Shot can be used for people over 60, document says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal and state health ministries have agreed that from Wednesday, the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine can be used for people aged 60 and over, following new information making condition of a rare cerebral blood disorder, a document showed on their agreement.

FILE PHOTO: A vial containing AstraZeneca’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke

Acting on the advice of the German Vaccine Committee, known as STIKO, the ministries also agreed that the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish companies could be used for high-risk patients under the age of 60 as well as for groups high priority such as medical workers.

People under the age of 60 who have already received a first stroke of AstraZeneca have the option of either receiving their second stroke as scheduled, if they are high priority, or waiting for STIKO to issue its recommendation, which it does should be done by the end of April.

Previously, STIKO recommended that the vaccine be used only in people aged 60 years and over based on the available data on the occurrence of rare but very serious thromboembolic side effects.

STIKO is also investigating the possibility of giving a second vaccine with a different COVID vaccine, the document showed.

In a statement responding to the STIKO recommendation, AstraZeneca said patient safety was its top priority and noted that European and UK medical agencies had not been able to establish a causal relationship between injection and injection. coagulation.

We will continue to work with the German authorities to answer all their questions, he added.

The meeting of Germany’s federal and state health ministries follows further reports from the German vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), on cases of blood clots known as venous thrombosis of the cerebral sinuses (CSVT).

Prince Edward Island said it has recorded 31 cases of CSVT, which resulted in nine deaths, out of some 2.7 million people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. With the exception of two cases, all of the reports involved women aged 20 to 63.

Before STIKO released its statement, several German states, including Berlin and Brandenburg, as well as the city of Munich, said they would stop giving the ball to under-60s.

State hospital groups Charite and Vivantes have suspended vaccinations for female staff under the age of 55, citing other cases of CSVT.

Since use of the vaccine in Germany was initially limited to those under 65, the vaccine was given to younger women, especially medical staff and teachers.

Many European countries briefly stopped using the AstraZenecas vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization said this month that the benefits of the AstraZenecas vaccine outweigh the risks.

An EMA study of 20 million people who took the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain and the European Economic Area found seven cases of blood clots in several blood vessels and 18 cases of CVST.

Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered safely around the world.

Almost all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine. But France broke with EMA advice and said on March 19 that it should only be given to people aged 55 or older. France said the decision was based on evidence that coagulation affects young people.

Canadian health officials said Monday they would stop offering the AstraZenecas vaccine to people under the age of 55 and demand a re-analysis of the benefits and risks of injections based on age and gender.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder criticized the back and forth around the vaccine, saying all recommendations showed the danger of serious illness from the coronavirus outweighing the side effects from the shot.