Will Sundial Growers’ $ 800 million bet pay off?

There isn’t much common ground with Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL). You love or hate the stock. So far this year, Sundial has been very popular with investors: its shares have soared 140% and are up much more than a few months ago.

Now the Canadian cannabis producer has made another decision that may be polarizing. Sundial recently filed a prospectus with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell up to $ 800 million of its shares. The company appears to be gearing up to make a major bet on the global cannabis industry. But will Sundial’s big bet pay off?

Follow the money

The Sundial reported unallocated cash totaling C $ 719 million (approximately US $ 575 million) on hand as of March 15, 2021. Why does the company think it needs the additional $ 800 million?

In its SEC filing, Sundial said it intended to use the net proceeds of the share offering to fund potential acquisitions or investments in “equipment, facilities, assets. , equity or debt of other companies, products or technologies “. The company also said it could use part of the proceeds “for working capital and general business needs.”

This is the first proposed use of cash that investors should really focus on. Sundial specifically indicated in its fourth quarter update that it was exploring opportunities to acquire or merge with other companies in Canada, the United States and / or other countries. The company has formed a joint venture with the SAF Group to invest in cannabis-related verticals with potential for debt, equities and hybrid operations.

Sundial won’t really be able to bet the full $ 800 million on potential acquisitions or other investments in cannabis. Its sales agents for the stock offering will receive their share of the gross proceeds. And the company may need some of the cash to fund ongoing operations. However, most of the money will likely be used to invest in business development agreements.

Risks

Sundial’s strategy involves significant risks. Most tangible is that selling $ 800 million of new stock will significantly dilute the value of existing stock. This total represents almost a third of Sundial’s current market capitalization.

Another major risk is that the company’s investments simply do not generate very good returns. Of course, there are several cannabis companies that are bidding to buy Sundial with a huge stock of cash. However, all of the Canadian companies on the list face what Sundial called in its SEC filing the “continued weakness in the Canadian cannabis market.”

Sundial cannot acquire cannabis businesses in the United States as long as marijuana remains federally illegal. At least he can’t do it without giving up his registration on the Nasdaq stock market, something the company wouldn’t want to do. Perhaps this could develop in the US CBD hemp market, but it probably wouldn’t be a wise move at this point due to uncertainty over the US Food and Drug Administration’s final CBD regulations.

The company could seek to make deals in other markets such as Europe or Latin America. However, bigger rivals such as Canopy growthand Aphria, which will soon merge with Tilray, already have a head start in these markets. Sundial might also find appraisals of companies attractive in these fairly expensive emerging cannabis markets.

A smart move?

I’m not going to criticize Sundial’s strategy to generate $ 800 million in gross revenue from a stock offering as a stupid move. Yes, there are many risks that should not be overlooked. However, I think it would be premature to call this decision a mistake at this point.

Sundial said in its SEC filing that it has “not identified any single material uses for which we intend to use the net proceeds” of the share offering. Until the company actually announces one or more goals, I am of the opinion that it is best not to make any assumptions about whether its investments will pay off.

It is important to note that Sundial will almost certainly sell smaller blocks of newly issued shares over time rather than all at once. The company could announce sales of shares alongside the specific investments it seeks to make.

I am convinced that there are more attractive stocks of marijuana to buy than the Sundial Growers. However, I think it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach with the company’s business development strategy. The odds aren’t necessarily favorable, but there’s always a possibility that Sundial’s big $ 800 million bet could pay off in the long run.