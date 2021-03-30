Basics of PPP Loans for Small Business Owners

COVID-related closures and restrictions hit small businesses particularly hard. Many of them have closed permanently, while others are hanging on by their fingernails. Fortunately, help is available through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was first introduced in March 2020 under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) law. Under the P3, small businesses can get up to 24 weeks of financial assistance in the form of federally guaranteed loans. Additionally, loans can be canceled as the proceeds are used for payroll and certain other expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers can apply for a PPP loan from any existing Small Business Administration 7 (a) lender or any bank, credit union, qualifying non-bank lender, or farm credit system institution that is participant in the program. PPP has a history of ups and downs, however. For example, the initial PPP funding of around $ 349 billion was exhausted just days after the program was launched. Some family businesses have also struggled to obtain loans. But Congress subsequently provided $ 310 billion in additional funding and made significant changes to the program, such as allowing more time to spend loan proceeds and making it easier to cancel a loan entirely. However, new PPP loan applications were then put on hold on August 8, 2020 until a second stimulus package was signed in December 2020, which kick-started the program with additional funding of $ 285 billion. The law also opened a second PPP loan for companies that have used up all the proceeds from their first PPP loan. The relief bill signed on March 11, 2021 injected an additional $ 7.25 billion into the program. As it stands, the PPP will run until May 31, 2021 or until funds run out, whichever comes first. So there is still time to take advantage of this form of assistance. While uncertainty and confusion has surrounded the P3 since its inception, this should not prevent small business owners from participating in the program. Yes, there are a lot of rules and procedures that you have to follow. But getting to know the basics of PPP is a good place to start. This is what the following overview is for.

First-draw PPP loans Small businesses that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020 under the CARES Act can apply for a “first draw loan”. Existing PPP borrowers who have not received a loan cancellation by December 27, 2020 can reapply for a first-draw PPP loan if they have previously returned some or all of their PPP loan funds for the first draw. times. A borrower who has received all of the available benefits of a first drawdown loan in 2020 under the CARES Act may only be eligible for a second PPP loan. To be eligible for a first-draw PPP loan, a borrower must have been in business on February 15, 2020 and either (1) had employees for whom they paid salaries and payroll taxes, (2) paid independent contractors, or (3) operated as an independent individual, independent contractor or sole proprietorship without employees. The borrower must also be either: Small business that, along with affiliates (if applicable), has 500 or fewer employees;

Company with more than 500 employees that meets SBA size standards (either industry size standard or alternative size standard);

501 (c) (3) or 501 (c) (19) organization with 500 or fewer employees per physical location;

501 (c) (5), 501 (c) (7) or 501 (c) (8) organization with 300 or fewer employees per physical location and which receives no more than 15% of its revenue from lobbying activities ;

Tribal commercial concern;

Non-profit press organization;

Online news editor;

Housing cooperative with no more than 300 employees; or

501 (c) (6) or a destination marketing organization with 300 or fewer employees. Borrowers can use first draw PPP loans for the following purposes: Labor costs (wages, salaries, vacation, parental, family, medical or sick leave and health benefits);

Mortgage interest;

Rental;

Public services (electricity, water, sewage, telephone, Internet, transport costs, etc.);

Operating expenses (for example, any software, cloud computing, or other human resource and accounting needs);

The costs of material damage (for example, damage due to public disturbances that occurred in 2020 and not covered by insurance);

Supplier costs (for example, any purchase order or order for goods placed before receiving an operations-critical PPP loan); and

Worker protection expenses (for example, any personal protective equipment or property improvements to stay in compliance with government requirements or guidelines set by the Department of Homeland Security, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or any state or local agency related to worker safety due to COVID-19).

Second-draw PPP loans From January 2021, some eligible borrowers who have already received a PPP loan can apply for a “second draw loan” with the same general loan conditions as the first draw PPP loan (see above). There are, however, some important differences. Each borrower must be an eligible first-draw PPP loan beneficiary and, with its affiliates, have no more than 300 employees. The borrower must also be able to demonstrate a reduction of at least 25% in gross revenue between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. Borrowers seeking more than $ 150,000 should submit documents, such as annual tax forms or quarterly financial statements, at the time of their application to support the 25% reduction in income from 2019. Borrowers who receive less of $ 150,000 must provide these documents when requesting loan forgiveness.

PPP loan remission Up to 100% of the principal amount of a PPP loan and accrued interest can be waived. First and second draw PPP loans granted to eligible borrowers are eligible for full loan cancellation if, during the period covered following loan disbursement: Employee and compensation levels are maintained in the same way as for the first PPP loan;

The proceeds of the loan are spent on personnel costs and other eligible expenses; and

At least 60% of the proceeds are used for personnel costs. A borrower can choose a covered period between 8 weeks and 24 weeks after receiving the PPP funds from the lender. To cancel all or part of a PPP loan, a borrower must complete and submit a loan forgiveness request. Borrowers are also required to keep records and have accurate accounts to prove their expenses during the period of the loan. When the covered period is over, borrowers should seek forgiveness from their lender. Use SBA Form 3508, Form 3508EZ, or Form 3508S (Forms 3508EZ and 3508S are shorter versions of the application for borrowers who meet specific requirements). Some lenders may also have their own forgiveness forms. So, borrowers should check with their lender to determine which form is the right one for their loan. Once a borrower has asked for forgiveness, the lender must provide a response within 60 days.

Maximum loan amount For new borrowers, the maximum loan amount is twice their average monthly salary costs in 2019 or 2020 up to $ 10 million. First-time borrowers can use either calendar year 2019 or calendar year 2020 for the purpose of calculating their average salary costs. The maximum loan amount for a second drawdown PPP loan is 2 times the borrower’s average monthly salary costs in 2019 or 2020 up to $ 2 million. For borrowers in the accommodation and food services sector (NAICS code 72), the maximum loan amount for a second PPP drawdown loan is 3 times the borrower’s average monthly salary costs in 2019 or 2020 until ‘up to $ 2 million.