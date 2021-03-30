LIDDS updates the clinical program of Liproca Depot Stockholm Stock Exchange: LIDDS





UPPSALA, SWEDEN LIDDS AB (publ) today announced an update on the clinical program of the prostate cancer drug candidate Liproca Deposit. Based on the interactions that LIDDS Licensee for China, Jiangxi Puheng Pharma, has had with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), it is recommended that clinics in China participate in an international multi-center study. LIDDS is continuing its work to select licensees in other markets who will support and share the costs of such a multi phase III study.

Due to NMPA’s demand and Liproca Depot’s overall strategy, Jiangxi Puheng Pharma will not apply for the new fast-track regulatory path, conditional market approval. Further on, LIDDS and Jiangxi Puheng Pharma decided to plan a phase III multicenter study. Since an international multicenter Phase III trial is requested, there is no reason to submit the CMA request to NMPA. Instead, we are saving time by already planning a Phase III study that will lead to the benefit of cost sharing among Liproca Depot licensees. We also believe that we can stick to the initial schedule as we have already made intensive joint preparations with Puheng Pharma, including the compilation of a registration dossier and the development of a phase III study protocol, a said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS. We believe that the Liproca Depot license has become even more attractive to our licensing partners as it will be possible to share the costs of the next phase III study with Puheng Pharma. LIDDS will provide further details on the Phase III study design and timelines after further regulatory interactions and the finalization of new license agreements for other markets. The objective is to launch the phase III study in 2022. About Prostate Cancer and the Market Of the 1.3 million men diagnosed with prostate cancer worldwide each year, approximately 420,000 are assessed as at intermediate risk and placed under active surveillance where they are regularly monitored. There is no standard treatment for these cancer patients and many treating physicians see an unmet need. According to market research firm GlobalData, the global prostate cancer drug market is expected to reach USD 8.3 billion per year by 2023. Liproca Depots target group is an untapped market, potentially USD 3 billion per year. About Liproca Depot and NanoZolid

NanoZolid technology is a safe, flexible and functional method of drug delivery. When injected, NanoZolid forms a solid deposit releasing the active drug over periods of up to six months or more. As it releases its drug load, the NanoZolid deposit dissolves and is safely absorbed by the body. Liproca Depot combines NanoZolid and 2-HOF (2-hydroxyflutamide), a well-established drug against prostate cancer. The target group of Liproca Depots are patients under active surveillance (AS) with an intermediate risk of cancer progression. Final data from the LPC-004 study confirms the potential of Liproca Depots as an anti-androgen therapy for prostate cancer patients who are currently under active surveillance. The study met both primary and secondary endpoints. PSA was decreased in 95% of patients with a maximum PSA response of 67%. MRI data showed no progression of prostate cancer in any patient, and regression was even observed in some patients. For more information please contact: Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0) 737 07 09 22, e-mail: [email protected] This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was made public, through the agency of the above contact persons, on March 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. CET. LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology: NanoZolid. NanoZolid is superior to any drug delivery technology in its ability to provide controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North (LIDDS). Redeye AB is the certified advisor of LIDDS (+46 (0) 8121 576 90, email: [email protected] ) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

