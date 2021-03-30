Dollar gains, global stocks slide as big tech weighs in

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose and a gauge in global equity markets slipped on Tuesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields dampened the appeal of large U.S. tech stocks and led investors on both sides of the coin. the Atlantic to actions that should benefit as economies re-open.

FILE PHOTO: The Wall St. sign is visible near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 29, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

The strength of the dollar and rising yields, along with expectations of a strong recovery, undermined demand for safe-haven bullion and pushed gold prices lower.

European stocks hit near-record highs on hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery as investors looked past the fallout from the default of U.S. hedge fund Archegos, which has severely criticized shares in Credit Suisse and Nomura Monday.

The STOXX 600 index gained 0.7%, putting the pan-European index less than 1% of its pre-pandemic peak, while banking and mining stocks pushed the blue chip FTSE 100 index in London up 0.5%.

Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc led the S&P lower, while Tesla Inc, JPMorgan & Co., Bank of America, and Wells Fargo & Co. were the leading stocks on the rise.

Last month’s playbook was mostly evident in Tuesday’s session, said Michael James, managing director of equity operations at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

When rates are higher you tend to see financials perform better and large cap tech stocks tend to be selling. They are struggling to progress, James said.

Look at Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, they’re all significantly behind today, he said.

Microsoft fell 1.44%, Apple fell 1.23%, 0.97% and 0.66%.

The Nasdaq attempted to rally shortly before the market closed, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 6 basis points from its 14-month high to a slightly lower end of 1.714%.

As major U.S. stock indexes tumbled, equity growth outnumbered issues fell by more than 1.4: 1, a sign of the impact of big tech on Wall Street and the MSCI benchmark for global stock markets.

The MSCI All Country World Index fell 0.11% to 672.08, while its index for emerging markets stocks rose 0.71% as travel-related stocks lifted the Brazils Bovespa index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.32% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.11%.

Bets on a rapid economic recovery driven by vaccine rollout and an unprecedented stimulus took the S&P 500 and Dow Jones to record closing highs last week.

The dollar climbed to a year-long high against the yen and rose against major currencies due to the growing distribution of US vaccines and President Joe Bidens plans to spend up to $ 4 trillion on infrastructure.

Biden is expected to announce his plan on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, details of which have boosted returns amid fears the spending will increase the government deficit.

The 10-year Treasury, with a yield of 1.7%, is not the harbinger of a bad economy, said Jason Pride, head of the private wealth investment bureau at Glenmede in Philadelphia. But there are fears that inflation is on the horizon, he said.

Now, let’s start to see the worries of what comes after an economy picks up and injects all of these tax incentives, he said. Does this mean the Fed needs to raise rates to slow things down? The answer to this is sort of.

The dollar index rose 0.423%, with the euro down 0.4% to $ 1.1715. The Japanese yen weakened 0.49% against the greenback to 110.34 per dollar.

The rebound in European equities and signs of resuming inflation in major eurozone economies weighed on eurozone bonds, pushing 10-year rates up 4 to 5 basis points at all levels.

US gold futures stabilized 1.7% at $ 1,686 an ounce. Spot gold fell 1.72% to $ 1,682.58.

Oil prices slipped when the Suez Canal reopened to traffic, while attention turned to an OPEC + meeting this week that analysts say will approve an extension of supply restrictions against a backdrop of disappointing demand prospects.

Brent futures slipped 84 cents to $ 64.14 a barrel, while US crude futures stabilized at $ 1.01 to $ 60.55 a barrel.