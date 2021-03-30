Oxford Nanopore to List on the London Stock Exchange | Technology sector

Oxford Nanopore, a start-up from the University of Oxford whose Covid-19 technology has been scavenged by the UK government and used to track variants of the virus globally, is scheduled to float on the Stock Exchange of London in what should be. of the biggest debuts of the year.

While the company’s current shareholders have listed its value at just over $ 2 billion, analysts estimate the life science company could reach a market value of between $ 4 billion and $ 7 billion when it goes public.

In what the company describes as a pivotal year, the fortunes of Oxford Nanopores were transformed by the pandemic. Since the outbreak, it has won contracts worth $ 144 million from the UK Department of Health and Welfare, all of which were awarded without tendering due to emergency circumstances. The sum eclipses its 2019 turnover of 52 million euros.

The IPO is expected to turn its three founders into millionaires. The company was founded in 2005, with funding from the IP Group, by three scientists who met at the University of Oxford: Gordon Sanghera, the managing director; Spike Willcocks, Director of Business Development; and Hagan Bayley, professor of chemical biology at the university.

Sanghera owns a 1.6% stake that would be worth 32 million euros for a conservative market valuation of 2 billion, while Willcocks and Bayleys stocks are worth 16 million each.

The company specializes in DNA sequencing technology and last summer launched a rapid coronavirus test called LamPORE, its first regulator-approved diagnostic test. He said it will be listed on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of this year, which will boost governments’ stated ambition to become a science superpower.

Oxford Nanopores’ largest shareholder is its largest funder, IP Group, an FTSE-250 intellectual property firm that invests in life science and technology companies. He owns a 15% stake in the company and valued his stake at 340m, or a valuation of more than 2 billion for the company.

Based on its technological advancements over the past year, Berenberg analyst Tom Jones estimates the company is worth a lot more, $ 4 billion more, while other analysts have listed as high as $ 7 billion.

The company has come a long way since 2015 when it started selling its first commercial device, a portable DNA / RNA sequencer.

It played an important role in the sequencing of the virus responsible for Covid-19: around a fifth (170,000) of the genomes of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the global GISAID database were generated on one of its devices . Its clients include laboratories connected to governments, public health organizations and universities, and charges between several hundred dollars and 2,000 dollars per human genome sequenced.

As part of its first $ 113 million contract with the British government, concluded last August, Oxford Nanopore to provide 450,000 LamPOre tests as a first step to NHS laboratories for regular screening of health and social service workers.

An NHS assessment study published in January suggested that LamPORE could be used in Lighthouse Laboratories, huge new Covid testing labs that have expanded the UK’s testing program to one of the largest in Europe. It could also be used for testing related to seasonal flu.

But the great growth should come from his DNA / RNA sequencing kit, used in many fields, including cancer research and human genetics, and to monitor and detect new variants of Covid-19 around the world. The kit was used to identify the Brazilian variant. The company has offices in the United States, Singapore and China and employs 600 people worldwide.

The firm said: These advances have made 2020 a pivotal year for us. However, it is clear to us that we are still only at the foot of what is possible.

Adam Barker, health analyst at Shore Capital, said: The government contracts are a recognition of the value of the Oxford Nanopore technology and it has proven to be very useful in helping to sequence the variants of Covid-19 and therefore to fight the virus.

Numis analyst Stefan Hamill said: Its technology is emerging as an industry standard for fast, long-read portable DNA sequencing, and goes beyond the research framework of early adopters to large addressable applied markets, as evidenced by the large role it plays in Covid-19, where it follows the spread of Sars-CoV-2.

Oxford Nanopore was one of the investments of once disgraced and then disgraced fund manager Neil Woodfords, but investors trapped in the LF Equity Income fund will not benefit from the success of Oxford Nanopores as the directors of the flagship investment fund of Woodfords sold the stake with other assets to Acacia Research last June. Investors in Woodford’s former investment trust Patient Capital, which is now managed by Schroders, fared better as Oxford Nanopore is the second largest holding in the Schroders Trust.