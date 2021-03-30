Bitcoin Adds $ 150 Billion As Visa, PayPal Rev Up Crypto Offers, and ‘Buy The Dip’ Institutions





Topline After a sharp drop on Thursday that wiped out $ 100 billion in market value, the world’s largest cryptocurrency returned to record levels on Tuesday as companies like Visa and PayPal join other institutional players to expand their crypto offerings. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been on the mend since it lost $ 100 billion in a … [+] day of last week. Getty Images

Highlights As of 4 p.m. EDT, the price of bitcoin has climbed 2% in the past 24 hours, pushing its market cap to an estimated $ 1.1 trillion shy of $ 40 billion from an all-time high on March 13 and pushing the gains to around $ 144 billion since a sharp correction Thursday, according to the crypto-data website CoinMarketCap. Analysts pin the resurgence of still-booming institutional adoption, including PayPal’s new cryptocurrency payment service, which launched Tuesday and allows more than 375 million of the company’s customers to shop using cryptocurrency at millions of online merchants (PayPal did not specify an exact figure, but says the program will expand into months to come). Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya calls the move “another massive endorsement of Wall Street cryptocurrency” and “further proof of general public acceptance” just a day after Visa announced that it would begin settling transactions with cryptocurrency partners using a token built on the Ethereum blockchain, which underlies the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ether. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Moya notes that bitcoin, which is priced at around $ 59,080, might struggle to push back the $ 60,000, but says recent developments “should be enough to keep the uptrend going up.” Nigel Green, CEO of Vere Group’s $ 12 billion wealth advisory board, said in an email on Tuesday that growing investments from companies like Tesla and billionaire Jack Dorsey’s Square are signs that institutions are using the ‘buy the plunge’ mantra. Popularized by retail investors. you charge on Bitcoin when prices fall. To monitor Regulation. Although Wall Street is heating up towards bitcoin, legendary hedge fund manager Ray Dalio warned last week that he believed there was a “good probability” that bitcoin could be banned by the US government, as he said. banned gold almost a century ago. The Securities and Exchange Commission has been slow to pass regulations for cryptocurrencies, but in an interview with Forbes, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden’s candidate for the agency’s head, would likely “support the call for regulatory clarity.” When countries like South Korea started cracking down on cryptocurrency three years ago, prices collapsed by as much as 80% in a year, although it is not clear how such a development could. affect the markets today. Key context Bitcoin prices have skyrocketed over the past year amid soaring institutional adoption and inflation fears over unprecedented government spending to fight the pandemic. Last week, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would start accepting bitcoin for vehicle purchases and hold onto the offered cryptocurrency, instead of converting it to US dollars. Also this month, Fidelity Investments deposit an app for its first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, and banking powerhouse Morgan Stanley, said it would open up bitcoin exposure to its high net worth clients, although it limits those funds to investors with “a risk tolerance agressive. Surprising fact Bitcoin has jumped nearly 800% in the past year. Its return of around 96% this year is more than any other sector tracked by the S&P 500. Further reading SEC Commissioner Explains Why Delayed Bitcoin ETF Has Consequences (Forbes) Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $ 100 Billion In 24 Hours – Here’s How Long The ‘Bloodbath’ Could Last (Forbes) Legendary Investor Warns Bitcoin Ban Likely As Price Suddenly Rises To $ 60,000 (Forbes)

