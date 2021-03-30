Investors should be cautious in hot IPO market, experts warn

Monitors display the Bumble signage during the company’s IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on February 11. Bloomberg | Getty Images

It looks like Main Street is about to embark on a largely prohibited investment: Initial Public Offerings. At least two trading venues plan to allow individual investors early access to IPO stocks, which are typically reserved for wealthier brokerage clients and institutional investors (i.e. funds mutual funds, hedge funds, endowments, etc.). While the move may expand the number of people who can participate in these deals, experts say it will not change the risk associated with IPOs. “You would want to be careful not to just chase after a story or hype,” said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York City. “Don’t let the excitement keep you from making sure the investment you’re making is smart.” Learn more about Personal Finance:

Here’s how much you need to earn to buy a house

Buying Tesla with Bitcoin could mean a tax bill

A Decade-by-Decade Guide to Retirement Planning IPOs essentially involve private companies becoming publicly traded companies. In other words, the shares of the company are sold to the public. So far this year, there have been 95 new listings, according to Renaissance Capital. Last year saw 218 IPOs, marking the busiest year for new listings since 2014, when there were 274. Before a new share hits the market, investment banks that typically underwrite IPOs sell shares that end up in the hands of select investors. Everyone has to wait for stocks to start trading on a market like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. At this point, small investors may be paying more than those who arrived early. The average first-day return on IPOs last year was 41.6%, according to data from IPO expert Jay Ritter, a professor of finance at the University of Florida.

Personal finance firm SoFi announced last week that it would let its clients participate in IPOs in the near future through its intention to be an underwriter for such transactions. Robinhood, the popular trading app that plans its own IPO, would also do the same. SoFi said that while it won’t take a commission when its clients buy those first IPO shares, they will be charged $ 50 if they sell their allocation within 120 days. “We want to educate them about IPOs, we want to make sure they have access to IPOs and then make sure they are investing for the long term in a diversified way,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, at CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” last week. SoFi’s program will feature traditional IPOs, direct listings (which bypass the underwriting process) and Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, a company spokesperson said. PSPC is basically giving your money to a shell entity without knowing in advance which company it will end up investing in.

You’ll want to be careful not to just pursue a story or hype. Doug Boneparth President of Bone Fide Wealth

It is not known how many IPOs will be available through SoFi, nor how many shares it will get if it is able to close subscription deals. Nonetheless, if you are interested in participating in an IPO and end up gaining access to the market, there are a few things you should know. For starters, while you can request stocks earlier, that doesn’t mean you will receive the amount you requested. As a general rule, the more demand there is for a given IPO, the more difficult it is to acquire your own shares. Conversely, if there is lukewarm interest, you are more likely to get stocks. Some IPOs are already easier to access, at least for wealthier retail investors, as demand from institutions is lower. This includes real estate investment trusts and business development companies, as well as PSPCs, Ritter said.

Plus, while all IPOs usually come with risk, it’s worth being selective, experts say. “Do your due diligence,” said Boneparth of Bone Fide Wealth. This includes checking the company’s S-1 file with the Securities and Exchange Commission to review the balance sheet and find out the potential risks associated with investing in the stock. (The SEC S-1 form is the initial registration form for new securities required by the SEC for public companies based in the United States) Also, while many IPOs have come out of the gate recently, this isn’t always the case. And that doesn’t mean the price will continue to rise. “There is very little predictability about long-term returns on a day one basis,” Ritter said.