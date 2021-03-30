SEC Enforcement on Insider Trading and the Dark Web

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated civil proceedings in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana against James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, for selling what he called insider advice on the dark web from late 2016 to 2017. press release, the SEC notes that this is its first enforcement action involving alleged securities violations on the dark web.

Securities violations

Essentially, the SEC claims that Jones trolled the internet dark web for non-public information about companies whose securities are registered with the SEC and traded on either a stock exchange (for example, the New Stock Exchange). York [NYSE]orNASDAQ) or on one of the trading platforms operated by OTC Market Group, Inc. In the complaint, the SEC alleges Jones failed, but in the spring of 2017, Undaunted[,] Jones began selling stock advice on the dark web by falsely claiming that his advice was the product of material non-public information he obtained from the insider trading forum and / or corporate insiders. Jones operated much like a tout on the race track, except in this case, the touts recommendations were as fictitious as a Dick Francis horse racing mystery. The complaint alleges that some people paid Jones around $ 27,000 in bitcoin for these tips and traded on them.

The director of the SEC’s Fort Worth, Texas regional office, which oversaw the investigation, said in the press release: We have hired staff and technology to break through the cloak of anonymity that these criminals try to lay on their crimes. The press release also notes that the Central Florida District Attorneys Office has filed criminal charges against Jones. Jones agreed, upon filing the complaint with the SEC, to accept responsibility for the SEC charges (subject to court approval) and to be permanently excluded from further violations, restitution issues and liability being deferred.

Insider trading

The concept of insider trading, despite the evolving complexity of case law in this area that has created liability, is based on a simple proposition that the buying and selling of securities should take place on an equal footing where no one does have a particular advantage. This concept dates back at least to the 2nd Circuit inSEC v. Texas Gulf Sulfur, 401 F2d 833 (2nd Cir. 1968) decision, where corporate insiders bought shares BEFORE the company announced the discovery of the largest deposit. of silver ore in North America.

Subsequent case law has attempted to draw lines as to when a non-public person, who has a fiduciary duty to third parties, can warn them to avoid loss, Dirks v. SEC, 463 US 646 (1983), and where a person no fiduciary, employment or other relationship with an issuer can nevertheless negotiate on non-public information, US v. Chiarella, 445 US 222 (1980) (financial printer convicted of theft for exchanging information learned while printing merger documents), and us. v. OHagan, 551 US 642 (1997) (a lawyer for a company being acquired discussed this information before the public disclosure of the transaction). These concepts are codified in SEC regulations, including Rule 10b-5 and FD (Fair Disclosure) Regulation. But apparently, prior to the Jones affair, the SEC hadn’t had to deal with anyone claiming to be selling bogus insider information on the dark web, whether accurate or not. Fraud is fraud even if it is done out of the public sight, and the Dark Web is certainly out of the public sight.

The Dark Web

When the average person thinks of the Internet, their point of reference is the Surface Web, which is indexed by conventional search engines like Google or Bing. However, the Surface Web, which most of us use on a daily basis, makes up less than 5% of the Internet. Any activity that you engage in on the Surface Web can and most likely is tracked. Are you shopping for a tent and not sure what to buy? It’s amazing how the tent ads keep popping up while you are browsing.

Underneath the Surface Net, where legitimate personal and business interactions take place on a daily basis, is the Deep Web, which seems ominous but is really just the Internet location for protected information like medical records, bank accounts , government databases and private e-mail, to put it mildly. Usually, without a password and authorization, a person cannot access the information stored on the deep web. The deep web makes up about 96% of the internet. And it is in a small section of the Deep Web that the Dark Web exists.

The Dark Web is an intentionally hidden area of ​​the Internet, a dangerous area known for its illegal activities and unsavory characters, where a person can buy and sell anything with complete anonymity. Forget about using Google or Chrome to access this neighborhood, you need special software to access the boundaries of this protected and uncensored space.

Ironically, the United States government created the most commonly used software, known as Tor (The Onion Router), and released it to the public for free in 2004. Tor uses multiple layers of encryption (like an onion). to convey information by indirect means. to the final destination, thus preserving anonymity.

Under the cover of darkness

Are you looking for hackers to hire, illegal drugs, terrorist propaganda, stolen identities, tools to deploy ransomware? Well, look no further than the Dark Web. This is where James Roland Jones believed his scam of illegal and anonymous insider trading activities would result in large monetary payments without authorities finding out. To that end, Jones sold fake insider information in exchange for Bitcoin, a decentralized virtual currency that, like the Dark Web itself, is shrouded in anonymity.

But somehow something went wrong. The identity and actions of Joness, allegedly protected by the Dark Web, have been exposed by government agencies. Jones’ arrest and subsequent SEC announcement of increased enforcement of these crimes on the Dark Web cast doubt on the belief that any activity in this forbidden neighborhood is largely beyond the reach of law enforcement. . It remains to be seen whether Joness’s fall was inadvertent human error that somehow revealed his identity or the use of cybernetic law enforcement techniques that ultimately unmasked Jones. However, at the end of the day, you never know who you’re talking to on the Dark Web, and that thought alone should have made Jones think.