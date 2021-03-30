Slippage in stock markets; These surprise choices made ARK Invest’s newest ETF





Tuesday didn’t start off very well on Wall Street, with most of the market’s benchmarks falling from Monday’s levels. Once again, many market participants blamed higher yields on Treasuries, which many linked to the performance of high-growth stocks whose profit potential is far into the future. At 12:30 p.m. EDT today, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^ DJI) was down 141 points to 33,030. the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^ GSPC) had lost 16 points to 3955, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) was 40 points lower at 13,020. One of the most popular professional investors in the business over the past year has been Cathie Wood, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of ARK Invest. On Tuesday, the company’s last exchange-traded fund (ETF) started trading and investors flocked to shares in the new ETF. Still, some might be surprised at what they’re actually buying, especially among the top three names on the fund’s holdings list. Space, the last frontier of investment ETF ARK on space exploration and innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKX) started trading on Tuesday morning, with its first trade at $ 20.50 per share. ARK Invest released a list of holdings as of this morning, but the list only represented the $ 4 million in seed capital that the ETF started with. By early afternoon, the ETF had already traded around 50 times more than the full value of the share. The investment objective of the ETF is to primarily own shares of companies involved in space exploration, which ARK defines as “leading, enabling or benefiting from technological products and / or services that occur beyond Earth’s surface”. ARK Invest divides this into four categories. Orbital aerospace includes satellites and launchers, while suborbital aerospace covers platforms that do not reach full Earth orbit. The Enabling Technologies category includes companies that are the games of choice for the first two groups, allowing the ETF to invest in ancillary areas such as AI, robotics and 3D printing. Finally, companies benefiting from aerospace can benefit from space innovations, in areas such as air taxis, drones and imaging services. The top 3 At least at the start of the ETF, Wood and his team had over 20% of the fund’s assets invested in three things. The largest participation, at 8.6%, was Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ: TRMB), who has worked in many fields to connect the physical and digital worlds. Its core technologies are in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analysis, and Trimble uses its expertise to offer a variety of different solutions for businesses ranging from transportation and logistics to construction and construction. Agriculture. For example, a Trimble offering allows automated farm equipment to use GPS navigation to plant, fertilize and harvest crops. Trimble has been one of the main ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics FNB (NEW: ARKQ), but it also has specific applications for space exploration. For the space ETF’s second-largest participation, Wood took a fund-of-funds approach, using 3D ETF printing (NYSEMKT: PRNT). Unlike ARK Invest’s more well-known ETFs, 3D printing is index-based, with top-rated securities including hardware, design, software, scanning, and materials sets. With its own expense ratio of 0.66%, 3D printing is essentially a double dip on around 6% of space exploration ETF assets going into it, but it’s an efficient way for Wood to get exposure to 3D printing without purchasing a multitude of individual stocks. Finally, Kratos defense and security solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) comes in as choice # 3, with an allocation of just under 6%. Kratos manufactures drones, defense electronics, and other products, primarily as a US government defense contractor. Kratos is a small stake in the ARK robotics ETF, but it seems to play a much bigger role here. Big shoes to fill Shareholders have high hopes that the latest ARK Invest fund will be able to match the recent performance of its predecessors, but expecting a double from current levels will be a tall order. Investors interested in space investing should closely watch the movements of Wood and his team in the days to come, as the fund attracts many more assets to be implemented.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







