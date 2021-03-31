Metro Vancouver residents aged 55 to 65 can now receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if they choose





Lower Mainland residents between the ages of 55 and 65 can now receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine within 24 hours after the province stops using the vaccine in people under the age of 55. Vaccination registration will take place at community pharmacies in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions starting Wednesday. “We are moving forward with our immunization plan and keeping our promise to British Columbians to act as quickly and safely as possible to get them the vaccines they have been patiently waiting for,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.









Do the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risk?

Provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry said on Monday the province would suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under 55 for the next few days following a recommendation from federal health officials. Trend stories Ontario Reports More Than 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

COVID: Sweeping new restrictions in place, including in-person meals at bars and restaurants in British Columbia The story continues under the ad On Monday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that the AstraZenecasCOVID-19 vaccine not be given to people under the age of 55, fearing it may be linked to rare blood clots. The province continues to use Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for its seniors-focused program. Currently, people born in 1948 and earlier can make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Read more: British Columbia takes a break from Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55s People aged 55 to 65 are not required to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, but can make an appointment to receive a vaccine before they do so under the age-based system. The province said those interested can call their local pharmacy and make an appointment. “The AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD vaccine is another important tool in our vaccination program to help us overcome this outbreak of COVID-19 cases,” Henry said in a statement, which went on to say that millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered around the world and have been shown to be effective. “I encourage everyone in the Lower Mainland between the ages of 55 and 65 to receive their safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.” Show link » <br />

