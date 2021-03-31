Convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Euronext NV Paris Bourse: ENX

CONTACT – Media: CONTACT – Investor relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin

CONVENING OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EURONEXTN.V.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris March 30, 2021 Euronext today announced that the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. CET. Officially, the virtual AGM will be held at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

In light of the Dutch emergency law regarding general meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic, the board of directors of Euronext NV has made the decision to allow shareholders to attend the meeting virtually only, via Internet at the following address: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextwebcast/20210511_1/ .

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Opening Presentation by the CEO (talking point) Annual report 2020 Explanation of Additions to Reserves and Dividends Policy (Discussion Point) Proposal to adopt the 2020 remuneration report (voting point 1) Proposal to adopt the 2020 financial statements (vote point 2) Proposal to adopt a dividend of 157.7 million in total (voting point 3) Proposal for discharge of the members of the Management Board in respect of their functions exercised during the year 2020 (voting point 4) Proposal for the discharge of members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their functions exercised during the year 2020 (voting point 5) Composition of the Supervisory Board Conditional appointment of Piero Novelli as member of the Supervisory Board (voting point 6) Conditional appointment of Alessandra Ferone as member of the Supervisory Board (voting point 7) Appointment of Diana Chan as member of the Supervisory Board (voting point 8) Appointment of Olivier Sichel as member of the Supervisory Board (voting point 9) Appointment of Rika Coppens as member of the Supervisory Board (voting point 10) Composition of the Management Board Appointment of Delphine dAmarzit as member of the Management Board (voting point 11) Proposal to modify the remuneration policy with regard to the Management Board (voting point 12) Proposal to modify the remuneration policy of the Supervisory Board (voting point 13) Proposal for the appointment of the external auditor (vote point 14) Proposal to amend the articles of association of Euronext NV (voting point 15) Proposal to designate the Management Board as the competent body:

a. issue ordinary shares (voting point 16); and

b. restrict or exclude shareholders’ preferential subscription rights (voting point 17) Proposal to authorize the Management Board to acquire ordinary shares of the company’s share capital on behalf of the company (voting point 18) Any other matter To close

The AGM will be held in English.

As communicated in the Euronexts Q4 2020 press release and in accordance with Euronexts dividend policy, a payout ratio of 50% of the published net income representing a dividend for 2020 of 157.7 million will be proposed to the meeting. general. Based on the current number of issued and outstanding common shares, this would translate into a dividend of 2.25 per share. Euronext is currently preparing a private placement and a rights offer to issue new equity in the context of the planned acquisition of the Borsa Italiana group1. Depending on the timing of the completion of the Private Placement and the Rights Offering, the actual number of issued and outstanding Common Shares may increase and, therefore, the dividend payment per share may be adjusted accordingly.

AGM registration date

In accordance with Dutch law and the articles of association of Euronext NV, the persons who will be considered entitled to attend and vote at the General Assembly are persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries (the shareholders) on April 13, 2021, after all settlements have been processed on that date (the recording date).

Registration and voting instructions

Shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear France SA (i.e. the public) who wish to give instructions or give power to vote on their behalf must complete the form (voting form / request for attendance card) provided for in this effect by their financial intermediary or by the Securities Department of Euronext BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received no later than May 6, 2021 through their financial intermediary for receipt no later than May 7, 2021 by BNP Paribas Securities Service CTS Assemble Gnrales, 9 rue du Dbarcadre 93761 Pantin Cedex, France. The financial intermediary must provide the Shareholder with a certificate of ownership stating: name and city of residence of the Shareholder, number of shares and declaration of retention of shares to the Euroclear France approved institution on the Registration Date. .

Shareholders holding their shares through Interbolsa in Portugal who wish to give instructions or give a proxy to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form / request for attendance card) provided for this purpose by the Securities Department of Euronext. BNP PARIBAS Securities Services. Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received no later than May 6, 2021 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than May 7, 2021 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ARTS Av. D. Joao II Lote 1.18.01, Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal. The financial intermediary must provide the Shareholder with a certificate of participation mentioning: the name and city of residence of the Shareholder and the number of shares on the Registration Date.

Voting during the meeting will not be possible. Shareholders are requested to give voting instructions or issue a proxy to the Chairman no later than May 6, 2021, as it will not be possible to request an attendance card or issue a proxy to a specific person other than the Chairman. of this AGM.

Questions and information

From Tuesday March 30, 2021, registered shareholders will be able to ask written questions on the items on the agenda, by email to the Secretary General, Mr. Paul Theunissen at [email protected] with a copy of their certificate of detention. All questions received 72 hours before the general meeting will be answered, directly or at the latest during the general meeting, whether by topic or not, and these answers will be published on the Euronext website.

Shareholders who submit their questions in a timely manner and have received responses will be offered the opportunity to ask follow-up questions up to 24 hours prior to the AGM. These questions will be answered directly or at the latest at the General Meeting, thematic or not, and these answers will also be published on the Euronext website.

It will not be possible to ask questions during the meeting.

Euronext advises Shareholders to contact their financial intermediary if they have any questions.

Webcast

There will be a live broadcast of the AGM via https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euronextwebcast/20210511_1/ .

Number of shares issued

At the time of publication of this notice of meeting, the total share capital of Euronexts issued in number of shares issued and in voting rights is published on the Euronexts website:

www.euronext.com/investor-relations/capital-and-shareholding

AGM Documentation

The documentation of the AGM (i.e. this notice, the agenda and the accompanying explanatory notes, including information on the persons to be appointed to the supervisory board and the management board and the proposals for modification of the statutes, as well as the annual report 2020) is available:

Management Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext NV

Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce under number 60234520

About Euronext

Euronext is the main pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global financial markets, in order to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,500 listed issuers with a market capitalization worth $ 4.5 trillion at the end of December 2020, it has an unparalleled top-notch franchise and a strong base of diversified domestic and international clients. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the world’s largest trading center for debt securities and funds. Its total product offering includes stocks, currencies, exchange traded funds, warrants and certificates, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in market management by providing technologies and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth and Euronext Access, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

