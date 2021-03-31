Wall Street frenzy over shell companies catches SEC attention

“You shouldn’t be able to use a PSPC to evade the disclosures and responsibilities inherent in a company’s going public,” said Representative Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Chairman of the Subcommittee Financial Services Chamber which oversees financial markets and investors. protection.

Sherman said he thinks “a chunk” of companies are using the process to do just that, a concern shared by other Democrats on the committee, including Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois.

The SEC is investigating potentially illegal activities related to PSPCs, according to people with knowledge of the investigation. The investigation was previously reported by Reuters, which cited letters from the SEC to banks and other underwriters asking about their PSPCs. activity related to these offers.

A banker familiar with the situation confirmed to POLITICO that the SEC sent a letter to the bank. Another banker said his company was aware of letters being sent over PSPCs and an investigation was underway.

The SEC declined to comment. But the agency released this month a statement calling on investors to ignore celebrity endorsements of these vehicles. This follows previous warnings from the regulator, including a newsletter for investors in December “What You Should Know About PSPC.”

But as policymakers and the SEC set out to investigate, the performance of these companies appears to be faltering, according to data tracking their performance on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

PSPC performance data 30 days from a private company IPO deal shows that companies are performing worse on average in 2021 compared to 2020. While investors continue to show a Strong interest in buying stocks in those SPAC shells before a deal is done, the drop in performance suggests that finding a good deal to get a private company to go public may become more difficult.

This could be a problem given all the new companies looking for deals.

Less than three months after the start of 2021, PSPC’s IPO activity has already surpassed all of 2020, the year in which investment vehicles occupied about half of the market for new public company listings. , in terms of operations and dollars raised. By comparison, the previous peak was 14 percent of the market in 2007, according to research firm SPAC Analytics.

Behind the push is the prospect of getting a good deal for those starting early, usually large institutional investors. PSPCs are typically publicly traded on the condition that they must acquire a private company in two or three years with the help of a sponsor who collects a fee for a successful transaction. This is when it tends to attract a lot of small investors. If PSPC fails to go public with a private company, it must return the money to investors, making the potentially lucrative investment seem relatively risk-free.

But advocates fear that many of these newly formed companies will be under pressure to close a bad deal instead of nothing at all, so that early investors get a big return, sponsors get their fees, and then retail investors. suffer loss when stock prices fall.

“Now all of a sudden you own a trash collection business,” said Andrew Park, senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform, a progressive investor advocacy group that has been warning policy makers for months about the dangers of PSPCs.

Combined with growing animosity, particularly from private equity towards the rigors of the traditional public offering process, interest in companies has skyrocketed with the rise in the stock market. This has fueled concerns that there is a bubble ready to burst in PSPCs.

“One of the obvious dangers here is that there will be too many PSPCs, chasing too few merger goals, that we’re going to see some really bad deals,” Foster said, Illinois Democrat. “This boom will just make them scrape the mud off the bottom of the pool.”

Companies consult with the SEC when preparing proxy and registration statements to make the company private, and the agency can comment on their plans. If there are enough shareholder votes to approve the acquisition, then a financial disclosure to the SEC is required from the combined entity. But during the initial registration process, a PSPC has little to offer other than the promise of great future endeavors. This is one of the main reasons why it has been so easy for them to show up on public exchanges.

From January to mid-March, 264 SPAC offers were launched on the Nasdaq and the NYSE, raising $ 76.8 billion, according to a POLITICO analysis of listing data from the country’s two largest exchanges. This eclipsed traditional IPOs, which had just 74 trades and raised $ 30.1 billion over the same period.

“The SEC has been warning investors for months about the risks of PSPCs, but it hasn’t made a dent,” said Tyler Gellasch, executive director of the investor advocacy group Healthy Markets Association. “I expect the SEC and Congress will try to burst the bubble soon, and a quick way to do that would be to restore basic accountability to those involved in the deals.”

Supporters of PSPCs say the deals offer retail investors the opportunity to see larger returns that might otherwise be reserved for the private market. They also view the boom in public offerings as positive for the market whether or not companies fail, as it means more companies go public and provide financial information to the SEC.

Those supporters include U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who said earlier in March that investment vehicles were valuable because they could help fund green energy companies, a remark that drew strong rebuke. from AFR.

“They offer spectacular benefits for insiders while performing very poorly for most investors. They are not the solution to the climate crisis,” AFR said in a tweet to Kerry.

Republican SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce warned against regulating new offerings too quickly. This could reduce the profitability of PSPCs, it said this month at a meeting of the SEC investor advisory committee.

“Let’s definitely look at what’s going on and try to figure out what’s going on. I think the why-now questions are good questions to ask,” Peirce said in an interview. But “we have to appreciate the potential of PSPCs”.

AFR and the Consumer Federation of America want policy changes that would require more disclosure and provide legal protections for investors. The groups also say the SEC should conduct more research into the types of investors who bear the most losses if these companies go bankrupt.

Carson Block runs a hedge fund that has bet against companies going public through PSPCs, citing research on weak company fundamentals. But his warnings aroused resentment among retail investors.

“This is clearly a situation in which unsophisticated retail is the prey,” Block said. “It’s because there is euphoria, it’s because the markets are artificially stimulated, and I’ve seen this movie before, closer to the end of the 90s and in the dot-com bubble of the 2000s. . The cure is to learn hard lessons. “

John Jenkins, a seasoned corporate lawyer, said that regardless of what regulators do, the boom reflected a fundamental problem in the market.

“You can hammer on the disclosure side, you can make sure conflicts of interest are visible and defined, but these things thrive because there is something wrong with the IPO process in general.” , did he declare.

But Sherman said the demand was a sign regulators needed to focus more on the issue.

Many companies “don’t like the process of going public,” the California lawmaker said. “If we can protect investors and make going public easier, that’s what we should be doing. But, on the other hand, you don’t need a backdoor that escapes our best efforts. to protect investors. “

Ben White contributed to this story.