Mesoblast Exploitation Highlights and Next Steps Australian Stock Exchange: MSB.AX





NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq: MESO; ASX: MSB), a global leader in allogeneic cellular drugs for inflammatory diseases, today provided an overview of the company’s recent operational highlights, as well as milestones. Operational highlights included: Successful private placement of US $ 110 million, with a pro forma cash balance at December 31, 2020 of US $ 187.5 million

The private placement was led by US investor group SurgCenter Development (SurgCenter), one of the largest private operators of outpatient surgery (ASC) centers in the United States, specializing in spinal procedures, orthopedics and total joints.

Appointment of Philip J. Facchina, Strategy Director of SurgCenter, to Mesoblast Board of Directors

Results from the phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID) in 404 patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) due to degenerative disc disease (DDD) showed that a single injection of rexlemestrocel-L + hyaluronic acid (HA) the transporter can provide at least two years of pain reduction, with opioid-sparing activity in patients using opioids initially

Significant and lasting reductions in low back pain over 24 months were observed in the entire evaluable study population, and the greatest reduction in pain was observed in the prespecified population with lower back pain shorter than the study median of 68 months.

The results indicate that the benefit of treatment may be greatest when the inflammation is high and before the onset of irreversible fibrosis in the intervertebral disc.

Results of the phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR ) in 537 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFrEF) showed that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L resulted in a substantial reduction in heart attacks and strokes in any the evaluable study population of NYHA class II and III patients and in a significant and lasting reduction in cardiac mortality in patients with class II disease of the New York Heart Association (NYHA)

Beginning of an investigator-led, randomized controlled study of Remestemcel-L administered through an endoscope directly to areas of inflammation and tissue damage in up to 48 patients with medically refractory Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis

License and collaboration agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture and commercialization of remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on the development of the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19. Agreement remains subject to certain closing conditions, including time to analyze COVID-19 ARDS test results Key initiatives and upcoming milestones for the next two quarters: The enhanced mesoblast balance sheet will support the company’s operational readiness and its ongoing discussions with potential strategic partners to develop and commercialize rexlemestrocel-L and remestemcel-L for large market opportunities in Chronic Heart Failure, Chronic Low Back Pain and respiratory diseases

Mesoblast plans to meet with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of a well-established regulatory process to discuss the fastest path to approval of remestemcel-L for the treatment of children with disease. acute graft-versus-host steroid refractory.

Clinical results of remestemcel-L trials in COVID-19 ARDS and medically refractory Crohns disease or ulcerative colitis

Mesoblast intends to meet with the FDA to discuss a potential pathway for approval of rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic heart failure based on the observed reduction in mortality and morbidity in the trial. phase 3 in chronic heart failure

Mesoblast intends to meet with the FDA to discuss a potential pathway for the approval of rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic discogenic low back pain based on the observed sustained reduction in pain and activity. opioid sparing in phase 3 CLBP trial About Mesoblast Mesoblast is a world leader in the development of allogeneic (ready-to-use) cellular drugs for the treatment of serious and life-threatening inflammatory diseases. The company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late stage product candidates that respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that neutralize and modulate multiple effector arms. of the immune system, resulting in a significant reduction. of the damaging inflammatory process. Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection up to at least 2040 in all major markets. Companys proprietary manufacturing processes produce industrial-scale, cryopreserved, ready-to-use cellular drugs. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, should be readily available to patients around the world. Mesoblast has completed phase 3 trials of rexlemestrocel-L for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Remestemcel-L is under development for inflammatory diseases in children and adults, including acute steroid refractory graft-versus-host disease and moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome. Two products have been marketed in Japan and Europe by mesoblast licensees, and the company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for some Phase 3 assets. Mesoblast has operations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com , LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast Forward-looking statements This announcement includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, our performance or achievements differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We make these forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of preclinical and clinical mesoblast studies and mesoblast research and development programs; Ability of mesoblasts to advance product candidates, enroll and complete clinical studies, including multinational clinical trials; Ability of mesoblasts to advance their manufacturing capabilities; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities, if any; marketing of mesoblast product candidates, if approved; regulatory or public perceptions and market acceptance surrounding the use of stem cell therapies; the potential for mesoblast product candidates to be withdrawn from the market, if any, due to adverse events or patient deaths; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and the ability of mesoblasts to enter into and maintain established strategic collaborations; Ability of mesoblasts to establish and maintain intellectual property over its product candidates and the ability of mesoblasts to successfully defend them in the event of suspected infringement; the extent of protection Mesoblast is able to establish and maintain intellectual property rights covering its product candidates and technology; estimates of mesoblast expenditure, future income, capital requirements and its additional funding requirements; Financial performance of mesoblasts; developments relating to competitors and the mesoblast industry; and the price and reimbursement of Mesoblasts product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release with our risk factors, in our latest reports filed with the SEC or on our website. The uncertainties and risks which may cause Mesoblasts’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Release authorized by the general manager. For more information please contact:

