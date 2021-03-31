Phonemaker Xiaomi plans to invest US $ 10 billion in electric cars, businesses and markets





PBEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – Xiaomi has revealed plans to invest around US $ 10 billion (S $ 13.5 billion) over the next decade in electric car manufacturing, starting its biggest overhaul to enter the market Chinese electric vehicles booming. Billionaire co-founder Lei Jun has announced plans to lead a new stand-alone division and lead the smartphone giant’s campaign into vast but unknown territory, in what he called his latest big startup. The company will initially invest 10 billion yuan (S $ 2.1 billion) in the manufacture of intelligent vehicles before increasing it rapidly in the following years. Xiaomi stock rose 6.1% on Wednesday March 31 in Hong Kong. The Chinese smartphone maker is joining tech giants from Apple to Huawei Technologies in targeting the auto industry, betting that future cars will become increasingly autonomous and connected. Depending on progress, Xiaomi could end up investing a total of 100 billion yuan in the project in as little as three years, including external funding, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. . The company will contribute around 60% of the planned sum and plans to raise the rest of the funds, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. “We have a deep pocket for this project,” Mr. Lei, also managing director of Xiaomi, said at an event in Beijing. “I am fully aware of the risks of the auto industry. I am also aware that the project will take at least three to five years with tens of billions of investments.” Xiaomi does not intend to invite outside investors to the project, as the company wants to have full control of the car manufacturing business, he added. “This will be the last start-up project of my career.” Xiaomi becomes the latest to pile up in an already crowded arena, where an array of automakers from Tesla to local newcomers Nio and Xpeng are vying for a slice of the world’s largest electric vehicle market. Research giant Baidu and Geely Automobile Holdings have also reportedly teamed up to build electric cars. Electric vehicle sales in China could climb more than 50% this year alone, as consumers switch to cleaner automobiles and costs fall, research firm Canalys estimates. Xiaomi will outsource car assembly to contract manufacturers, a model it uses for its smartphones, according to the person. Xiaomi relies on contract manufacturers such as Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group to manufacture its mobile devices. However, the company does not intend to choose “established” automakers for its manufacturing partners, the person said. Great Wall Motor last week dismissed a Reuters report that it will help Xiaomi make electric vehicles. Mr Lei led a review of the potential of the electric vehicle industry several months ago and a final decision to enter the arena has been made in recent weeks, another person familiar with the matter said. Xiaomi has already hired engineers to work on software to integrate into its cars, the person added. It is to venture into uncharted territory. The smartphone maker also had just under 100 billion yuan in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2020. Founded by Mr. Lei over ten years ago, Xiaomi became the fastest growing smartphone maker in China in the fourth quarter of last year after Huawei struggled to source key chips due to US sanctions. Beyond mobile devices, it’s best known for running internet services and making a range of low-cost home gadgets, from rice cookers to robot vacuums.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos