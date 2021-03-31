DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT Helsinki Stock Exchange: HONBS





Exit from the HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange on March 30, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. HONKARAKENNE: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, ARTICLE 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT Honkarakenne Oyj received on March 29, 2021 an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the direct participation of Saarelainen Oy in the voting rights of Honkarakenne Oyj shares has exceeded the threshold of 25% on March 26, 2021. According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy’s direct stake in Honkarakenne has increased to 3,067,170 shares, corresponding to 25.75% of Honkarakenne’s voting rights. The total number of voting rights of the Honkarakenne shares, held directly by Saarelainen Oy and other members of the Saarelainen family, covered by the Saarelainen Oy shareholders’ agreement, was 36.51% as of March 26, 2021. Honkarakennes a recorded the total number of shares (6,211,419 shares) and voting rights (11,913,243 votes) was used in the calculation of the percentages for the announcement. The company has two series of shares. One Series A share carries twenty (20) votes and one Series B share carries one (1) vote. Total position of Saarelainen Oy and its funds: % of shares and voting rights (a total of A) % of shares and voting rights via financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached Direct: 10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights Direct: 10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) Direct: 10.04% of the shares and 22.64% of the voting rights Direct: 10.04% of the shares and 22.64% of the voting rights Details notified of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares ISIN code Direct (SMA 9: 5) Indirect (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) Direct (SMA 9: 5) Indirect (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) HONAS FI0009901292 127,624 shares and 2,552,480 voting rights Share of Series A shares and voting rights 42.53% HONBS FI0009900104 514.690 shares and 514.690 voting rights Share of Series B shares and voting rights 8.71% Total of A Share of shares 10.34% and share of voting rights 25.75% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9: 6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N / A Total of B Complete chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held: Last name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Saarelainen Oy 10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights 10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights Other members of the Saarelainen family covered by the Saarelainen Oy shareholders’ agreement 5.73% of the shares and 10.76% of the voting rights 5.73% of the shares and 10.76% of the voting rights HONKARAKENNE CORPORATION MORE INFORMATION: Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, [email protected] or

Teppo Civil, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Tel. +358 44 431 0322, [email protected] DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial supervisory authority www.honka.com Honkarakenne Ltd provides high quality, healthy and environmentally friendly wooden houses, vacation homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made of solid Finnish timber under the Honka brand. The company has delivered more than 85,000 buildings in more than 50 countries. We manufacture our packaging for the home in Finland, in our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, the consolidated turnover of the Honkarakenne group amounted to 52.9 million euros, including 30% of exports. www.honka.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos