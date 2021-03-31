BlackBerry stock drops as revenues decline amid patent sale negotiations





BlackBerry Ltd. revenues failed to live up to expectations on Tuesday, adjusted or not, and shares fell in the extended session as executives described negotiations to sell patents that generate licensing income. BlackBerry BB,

+ 1.52%

As of Tuesday afternoon, fourth-quarter losses were $ 315 million, or 56 cents per share, after posting losses of 7 cents per share a year ago. After adjusting the modified value of convertible debt added more than $ 250 million to net income, the Canadian technology company reported earnings of 3 cents per share, down from adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share it a year ago. Fourth-quarter revenue was $ 210 million, compared to $ 282 million in the same period last year. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share on sales of $ 245 million. BlackBerry reported adjusted revenue of $ 215 million, as part of a practice of reporting non-GAAP revenue, or non-GAAP revenue, which began in 2019. The company recently told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would end this practice, which MarketWatch detailed as of 2019 as being against SEC rules, in the current fiscal year. Executives attributed some of the shortfall to limited patent licenses, explaining that BlackBerry is trying to sell some patents to an anonymous buyer. We have entered into an exclusive negotiation with a North American party to sell part of the company’s portfolio, primarily related to mobile messaging and wireless networks, CEO John Chen said at the meeting. a conference call Tuesday afternoon, later adding that BlackBerry Limited these licensing activities during the quarter due to negotiations and accounting rules. BlackBerry sold certain patents to Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. earlier this year and entered into a patent licensing agreement with Facebook Inc. FB,

-0.97% . While BlackBerry is widely known for its first mobile phones that included physical keyboards, it has grown into a software company focused on cybersecurity and the automotive markets. Reports outside Canada suggested that the company seeks to cash in patents related to the mobile technologies it helped create while retaining the intellectual property related to cybersecurity. For BlackBerrys for the full fiscal year of 2020, which ended at the end of February, the company reported adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share on GAAP sales of $ 893 million. Chen noted that a forecast for 2021 was made difficult by patent negotiations. He said if a sale fails, BlackBerry would expect $ 100 million in annual license revenue. For its core software and services business, Chen expected annual sales of $ 675 million to $ 715 million. Analysts were forecasting annual sales of $ 1.02 billion on average, according to FactSet. The company’s stock gained popularity late last year, pushing prices to a five-year high, but removed momentum from its highs that was largely responsible for the fair value adjustment. which drove adjusted earnings. Shares fell more than 7% after-hours trading on Tuesday after the results were released, after the regular session closed with a gain of 1.5% to $ 9.34. The stock more than doubled last year, gaining 138.9% as a result of the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.32%

increased by 51.2%.

