Nationwide trial studies on the efficacy of COVID vaccine transmission





The trial involving 12,000 college-aged students across the country will last five months.

BOULDER, Colorado A new nationwide trial that began at CU Boulder aims to determine whether COVID-19 vaccines also prevent transmission of the virus. “We need to understand what it really means when you’re vaccinated,” said Chris DeSouza, professor at UC Boulder in the Department of Integrated Physiology and co-lead of the study at UC. “It will go far beyond the borders of the Customs Union and the United States. It has global implications.” The study aims to determine how effective the Moderna vaccine is in preventing transmission of the virus. As schools work to bring students back to campus and keep them there, the study taking place at 21 universities across the country will enroll 12,000 college-age students to follow over the next few years. month. Half will receive the vaccine, the rest know they have not yet received it. Both groups will be tested several times a week to see if they are infected. The results could be the key to getting back to normal. “With the data on how these vaccines work, we are optimistic that it also prevents transmission,” DeSouza said. “It has implications for travel around the world. It has implications for companies that want to go back to in-person meetings, to international meetings.” Osvaldo Villagrana has already secured his first shot. He is one of 700 students who will participate in the study at CU Boulder. “When I walked in I was a little scared like everyone else. I thought the needle was going to be big,” Villagrana said. “Hopefully everything will get back to normal soon so that students who are considering coming here can do so in class rather than online.” Students who are chosen to be part of the group that does not receive the vaccine immediately can still be vaccinated after the study is completed. Researchers say college campuses are the perfect place for study because of the students’ constant interaction with each other. “I was hoping all of this will help get us back to pre-pandemic normalcy,” DeSouza said. “I can’t say enough about the CU students, their generosity and their time.” RELATED: CU Anschutz Researchers’ Alzheimer’s Drug Shows Improved Cognition for Patients RELATED: Woman Cortez Gives Birth to Newborn Baby With COVID-19 Antibodies After Receiving Vaccine SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Covid-19 vaccine

