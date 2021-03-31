World Bank Increases Growth Forecast for India by 4.7 Percentage Points for FY22





The World Bank increased its projection for India’s economic growth by 4.7 percentage points to 10.1 percent for fiscal year 2021-2022, citing a strong rebound in private consumption and investment growth. The report, “ South Asia Economic Focus, Spring 2021, South Asia Vaccinates, ” also predicts an 8.5% drop in the economy in fiscal 2021, more than 8% according to the bureau’s forecast. Indian National Statistics. Given the uncertainty in 2021-2022, the Bank also gave an economic growth range for India: 7.5 to 12.5%. << Given the considerable uncertainty regarding epidemiological and political developments, real GDP growth for FY'22 may vary from 7.5 to 12.5%, depending on the progress of the current vaccination campaign. , whether further restrictions on mobility are needed and how fast the world the economy is recovering, ”he said. In the medium term, growth is expected to stabilize in the 6-7% range. The report says public consumption will contribute positively, but pent-up private demand is expected to subside by the end of 2021. Investment will pick up gradually, spurred by a strong surge in public capital spending. The negative fallout from financial sector distress, especially with the expiration of forbearance measures, remains a risk to the growth outlook. Nonetheless, the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity policy is also expected to remain accommodative in the fiscal year ending March 2022. As economic activity normalizes, domestically and in major export markets, India’s current account is expected to return to small deficits (around 1% in fiscal years 22 and 23) and capital inflows supported by a still accommodative monetary policy and abundant international liquidity conditions. The shock of Covid-19 will cause a lasting shift in India’s fiscal trajectory. “The general government deficit is expected to remain above 10 percent of GDP until FY’22. As a result, government debt is expected to peak at almost 90 percent of GDP in FY’21 before gradually declining thereafter.” , said the Bank. . As growth picks up and labor market prospects improve, poverty reduction is expected to resume its pre-pandemic trajectory, he said. The poverty rate (at the threshold of 1.90 USD) is expected to be between 6% and 9%, and decline further to between 4% and 7% by fiscal year 2024. The report indicates that the poorest income groups in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan experience a larger decline in per capita consumption than the richer income groups. In addition, the income gap between the poorest 90% of the population and the richest 10% has widened further in India and Pakistan due to Covid-19 (by 13.2 percentage points in India and 7.7 percentage points in Pakistan). Gender Citing its own study, the World Bank said the share of men and women employed in non-farm households in rural India fell by 56 and 36 percentage points respectively in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. “Early evidence suggests men returned to work earlier, which could be linked to standards that put men first,” he said. Formal or informal employees Informal wage workers in India were much more vulnerable to job loss than formal workers during the first phase of COVID-19. They also experienced a larger drop in income than formal workers. But informal workers recovered faster than formal workers, and as of July 2020, the decline in employment and income was not significantly different between informal and formal workers, according to the report.

