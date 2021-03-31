The Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the best performing in Asia





A cyclist rides past the city skyline at Marina Bay in Singapore. Facebook Facebook logo Register on Facebook to connect with Roslan Rahman AFP | Getty Images SINGAPORE The Singapore Stock Exchange has a strong come back. The benchmark Straits Times index ended 2020 as the worst performing in Asia, losing 11.8% throughout the year. But the STI has climbed around 12.2% so far this year and has become one of the top performers in the region. The STI is a market capitalization weighted index which tracks the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. As of Tuesday, as many as 12 of its constituent stocks made double-digit gains this year. Taiwan was The best performing stock market in Asia on Tuesday. The Taiwan Stock Exchange’s capitalization-weighted market index, or Taiex, slightly exceeded the Singapore index with a gain of 12.4% this year. “Singapore is in a very good sweet spot, mainly because it’s very cyclical,” Joanne Goh, investment strategist at Singapore bank DBS, said last week. Markets or stocks that are “cyclical” rise and fall in line with fluctuations in the economy. STI is made up of a high proportion of financial and industrial stocks generally considered to be cyclical. Singapore stocks: ‘one of the cheapest’ As the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession, Singapore’s stock market would do well, Goh said in a webinar outlining DBS’s quarterly investment outlook. She added that the valuation in the Singapore market is “one of the cheapest” in the region, which has boosted M&A activity among listed companies. Earlier this month, conglomerate Jardine Matheson said she plans to simplify her structure by buy the 15% of Jardine Strategic that he does not already own. Jardine Strategic is an investment holding company and, like Jardine Matheson, is a constituent stock of STI. If the acquisition goes through, Jardine Strategic will be delisted. Last week, real estate group CapitaLand announced its intention to split the company in two. A revamped real estate investment management company will become a new entity listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, while the real estate development business will become private. “We should see some of these mergers and acquisitions (mergers and acquisitions) are boosting the Singapore market, and at the same time we have a recovery in earnings, “Goh said. She also said banks, which make up about a third of the benchmark, will benefit from rising yields in the United States. “We should see more benefits for the Singapore market,” she said. Taiwanese markets: “ High proportion of growth stocks ” Unlike Singapore, Taiwan’s stock market has “a high proportion of growth stocks,” French investment bank Natixis said in a report earlier this month. Growth stocks are the ones with the potential to grow quickly, and they are often in the tech industry. These actions were in favor last year when the Covid-19 pandemic hit global economic activity, but many investors are now buying cyclical stocks as the economy recovers. Yet the performance of the Taiwanese market has shown that “the downward pressure from a large proportion of growth stocks can be partially mitigated by a high dividend yield, and even better if there is resilient economic growth”, Natixis said. Taiwan was Asia’s best-performing economy in 2020, with its exports boosted by strong global demand for semiconductors. The island is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC, the world’s largest foundry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos