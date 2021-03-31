Coursera announces the price of the initial public offering





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Coursera, Inc. (Coursera) today announced the price of its initial public offering of a total of 15,730,000 common shares at a public price of $ 33.00 per share. The offering consists of 14,664,776 common shares to be issued and sold by Coursera and 1,065,224 common shares for sale by selling shareholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COUR on March 31, 2021. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before deduction of subscription discounts and commissions and other offering costs, is expected to amount to $ 483.9 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Coursera will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by selling shareholders. The offer is expected to close on April 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Coursera has granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,359,500 additional Common Shares at the initial public price, less subscription rebates and commissions. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the primary book managers for the offering. Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank act as additional bookkeepers, and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James, Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, DA Davidson & Co., Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory Group act as as co-managers of the offer. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, can be obtained from: Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone at (866) 471-2526, by fax at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny @ ny.email.gs.com. A registration statement relating to these securities was filed and declared effective on March 30, 2021 by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. About Coursera Coursera was started in 2012 by two Stanford computer science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with more than 200 leading academic and industry partners to offer a large catalog of content and references, including guided projects, courses, specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to improve and retrain their employees, citizens and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science, technology and business.

