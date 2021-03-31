Penn Highlands Healthcare Highlights COVID-19 Timeline on Teleconference – GantNews.com





DUBOIS – March 24 marked the first anniversary of the first official case of COVID-19 in Clearfield County, with March 11 being the first teleconference hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday 16e a teleconference was held and COO Mark Norman noted some of the highlights of the timeline at the start of the teleconference. Last April, PHH began restricting access to facilities and in May, after seeing a 40% drop from in-person appointments before the pandemic, PHH also experienced the first reported COVID death. DuBois has set up a specialized unit for COVID and all hospitals in the network have improved their isolation protocols. The summer has been calm but PHH has seen an increase in the number of people vaccinated against the flu and now they are seeing a decrease in influenza infections by 90 percent and in the winter cases have started to rise again. The first Pfizer vaccine was shipped on December 13, and to date 56,500 first and second doses have been administered across the network. Pandemic task force leader Dr Shawn Sheehan said they are vaccinating thousands per week, with a maximum of around 7,500 per week. However, he said people still had to follow guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control & Protection and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Sheehan said fewer people were interested in getting the vaccine and said if you are in the Phase 1A category, you should schedule a vaccine. Information can be found and scheduled appointments via the PHH COVID information line, 814-503-4735 or by visiting PHHealthcare.org/vaccine. Asked about serious side effects or even deaths, Sheehan said the CDC keeps a record of these things and it really isn’t a problem. He added that there is always a risk of an allergic reaction, but what we see is what you would normally expect. But the duration of the vaccine is still unknown. Studies show that those who have had a severe case of COVID stay immune for longer, which may play a role in the duration of the vaccine. Regarding the Easter celebrations, Sheehan said people should follow the CDC’s guidelines, which are listed on the website. Benninghoff: PA should say no to New York passport system to return to normal Wolf Admin: Updated recommendations for K-12 schools match CDC guidelines for social distancing and COVID-19 cases in schools

