Leftover Easter Eggs? Prepare an egg salad

QUESTION: What is the best use of leftover hard-boiled eggs?

REPLY: Once the egg hunt is over, you have a bunch of hard-boiled eggs on hand. What’s a cook to do? Why, of course, make an egg salad.

After hard boiling eggs for a story about dying Easter eggs with whipped cream, I was in the same boat with the leftover eggs. And so, I made an egg salad and served it to the staff.

I was not prepared for the barrage of congratulations on the quality of the egg salad. The staff told me it was the best they have ever had. After that, of course, they asked “what did you put in it”.

Since many cooks have their secrets and twists on dishes by adding a dash or pinch of something that puts their stamp on it, egg salad is one of them.

And so, I’ll tell you what I’m doing.

An egg salad and an egg salad sandwich is like the turkey sandwich the day after Thanksgiving. Both are the sum of all their parts: eggs (or turkey); mayonnaise, seasoning and condiments. All must complement each other between equally important, but carefully selected slices of bread.

What I think the egg salad makes and serves is fresh. Also, you need to add just the right amount of mayonnaise to get a creamy texture. And when it comes to mayonnaise, I’m a Hellmans girl. But when I can get it, Duke mayonnaise, which is usually only available in the south, is the ultimate.

What makes Duke so good is its zippered texture and flavor. A highlight is that it does not contain sugar, according to the ingredient list. I once found small jars of it at a local dollar store. Duke’s is a Southeastern staple, and it’s home to Greenville, SC. Last April, Duke’s celebrated its 100th anniversary. It’s really hard to find in the north. Usually when I head south I bring a few jars with me.

My other secret is to use chopped capers and a few drops of caper juice from the jar. Capers add a touch of brine and salt to the egg salad. But that doesn’t eliminate the need to use salt at the same time, I always add a little salt or use an all-purpose seasoning like Morton Nature’s Seasons Seasoning Mix. This all-purpose seasoning contains no MSG and is a blend of salt, onion, garlic and celery.

And so, the week after Easter has long been considered National Egg Salad Week by the American Egg Board. And the reason behind the designation is that people all use those hard-boiled and dyed eggs for the Easter holidays in the week.

Here is my basic recipe for a classic egg salad. Feel free to snack any way you like with chopped fresh herbs and favorite seasonings.

CLASSIC EGG SALAD

Servings: 4 / Preparation time: 15 minutes / Total time: 20 minutes

8 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

½ cup (or more if needed) of your favorite mayonnaise

1 large tablespoon of Dijon mustard or other prepared mustard

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 celery rib, finely chopped, optional

1 tablespoon of capers, drained

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, optional

A few drops of caper juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste or all-purpose seasoning preferred such as Morton Nature’s Seasons Seasoning Blend

Coarsely chop the eggs and place them in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, green onions, celery, capers and dill. Stir to combine, being careful not to crush the eggs too much. You want visible egg pieces.

Season to taste with a few drops of caper juice, salt and pepper or other seasoning. Taste and adjust the seasoning. The mixture should be neither too wet nor too dry, but creamy enough to be spreadable.

Spread several tablespoons on two slices of bread and serve as a sandwich. Or serve uncovered on slices of toast, a bed of lettuce or with crackers.