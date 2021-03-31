Eurozone bonds calm down as investors wait for inflation data





* Yields on government bonds from the periphery of the euro area tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) – Eurozone bond yields calmed Wednesday after a massive selloff a day earlier as investors waited for inflation data for the region. German and Italian yields rose on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly two weeks, due to a massive sell-off in US Treasuries as US vaccinations rallied and expectations rose to billions of dollars. infrastructure spending could further stimulate economic growth and debt issuance. On Wednesday, the 10-year yield of Germany, the benchmark for the euro zone, was unchanged at -0.28% at 07:22 GMT. Other government bond yields also remained stable. The focus is on the eurozone’s first estimate of inflation in March, which, according to a Reuters poll, jumped to 1.3% year-on-year in March from 0.9% in February. The core inflation reading, which excludes food and energy costs, is expected to remain unchanged from February at 1.2%, according to the poll. After Tuesday’s national readings, which showed German inflation to exceed European central banks’ target by nearly 2% but below 2%, bloc-wide data should come as no surprise to the market . The ECB has already made it known that it will look at soaring inflation resulting from supply shocks and one-off factors. He made this point by stepping up his purchases of PEPP for three months at the last policy meeting, ING analysts said. On the last trading day of March, German 10-year yields were expected to end the month 2 basis points lower, outperforming US Treasuries, which rose 28 bps this month. Bond yields move inversely with prices. Germany’s 10-year yield is still set for its biggest quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2019, up 30bp year-to-date after a sell-off in February. This is explained by the rise in yields on Treasury bills and by expectations that the US stimulus package would bring inflation and growth back. The focus is on President Joe Biden, who will present the first part of some $ 3-4 trillion in proposed infrastructure spending proposals over the next 10 years. Private employment data due to the United States may also present an upside risk, Commerzbank analysts said. Euro rates may ignore today’s inflation impression, but not another higher leg in USD rates, ING said. Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Larry King

