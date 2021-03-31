Serstech launches a new Stockholm Stock Exchange software platform: SERT





Serstech is launching a new software platform today, which replaces the old ChemDash One PC application. The new platform is initially released as three applications ChemDash Lite, ChemDash Pro and ChemDash Pro +. The Lite version is included free of charge with Serstechs instruments as a direct replacement for ChemDash One. ChemDash Pro is a premium application sold separately or with one of the Serstechs instruments. The app offers significant additional customer value, including enterprise features that make it easier to deploy the app in customer organizations. ChemDash Pro + complies with the United States Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory framework for pharmaceutical production and therefore can be used with Serstechs recently launched Serstech Arx + by pharmaceutical companies. The launch of the new ChemDash platform represents an important step in Serstech’s evolution as a solution provider for the security and pharmaceutical markets. In the past, Serstech has always provided software for free, but due to the high added value of latest generation software this is changing. The new ChemDash has been designed and developed based on our deep understanding of users and customers and therefore is easier to use, more efficient and offers many new features that make our customers’ day better. Even before launch, we sold and delivered ChemDash licenses for almost half a million SEK and believe that software will be more and more important to our business in the future, says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech . For more information, please contact: Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46739 606067

E-mail: [email protected] Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Telephone: +46 702 072643

E-mail: [email protected] or visit: www.serstech.com The information has been submitted for publication, through the aforementioned contact person at 10:00 a.m. CET on March 31, 2021. Serstech’s certified advisor is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: [email protected] . About Serstech

Serstech provides solutions for chemical identification and has customers worldwide, primarily in the safety and security industry. Typical clients are customs, law enforcement, security organizations, and first responders. The solutions and technology are not however limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of any kind could be addressed by the Serstechs solution. Serstechs head office is in Sweden and all production is carried out in Sweden. Serstech is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos