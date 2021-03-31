Deliveroo stock plunges on London stock market debut





Deliveroo said he intended to use the net proceeds from the issuance of new shares to continue investing in available growth opportunities. Photo: Getty Images Deliveroo’s share price fell 30% when it went public on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Shares were valued at 390p but fell to 331p on the open. They were trading as low as 276p shortly after opening. The crisis cost the value of the company $ 2 billion ($ 2.7 billion). The offer price of 390p from Deliveroo had valued the company at 7.6 billion. On Monday, the startup announced that it had reduced its potential valuation, following a revolt by the City of London against the company’s treatment of drivers. The decision to lower its potential valuation came amid a revolt among institutional investors over the company’s treatment of drivers. Several of the City of London’s largest fund managers including Aviva (AV.L), Aberdeen Standard Life (SLA.L), L&G (LGEN.L) and M&G (MNG.L) have publicly stated that they do not would not participate in Deliveroo. IPO. Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The flexible employee model of the Deliveroos riders is a huge pillar of the group’s success plans. If forced to offer more traditional benefits, like company pension contributions, Deliveroos’s already thin margins would struggle to climb, and the road to profitability would seem really tough. “ WATCH: Investors are avoiding Deliveroo Deliveroo said he intended to use the net proceeds from the issuance of new shares to continue investing in available growth opportunities. “Bringing the food category online represents a huge market opportunity. The way we think about it is simple: there are 21 meals in a week, breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. “Right now, less than one of those 21 transactions is taking place online. We are working to change that,” he said in a statement. Deliveroo’s stock plunged Wednesday morning before making up for a few losses. Graphic: Hargreaves Landsdown READ MORE: Deliveroo IPO to list below the projected range CEO Will Shu said, “In this next phase of our journey as a public enterprise, we will continue to invest in innovations that help restaurants and grocers grow their businesses, provide customers with more choices than never before and to deliver more to passengers. Our goal is to build the definitive online food company and we are very excited about the future to come. “ The story continues “Deliveroo has yet to make a profit, which makes it very difficult to assess on a traditional basis. But a market cap of 7.6 billion means the company is worth 6.4 times the turnover of the company. ‘last year, which is 4.8 times better than rival Just Eats, despite the lower price, ”Lund-Yates said. “Deliveroo has been seriously supported by the lockdowns, and as restrictions ease, we may see a permanent increase in demand for food delivered,” she added. Conditional trading in Deliveroo shares began this morning at 8 a.m. in London. During this time, the company can cancel the IPO and cancel all transactions made. Unconditional trading, when the shares can then be held in an ISA or SIPP, is expected to begin on April 7.

