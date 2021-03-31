House prices fell 0.2% in March as uncertainty drives ‘slowdown’





House prices fell 0.2% month over month in March, according to an index. The Nationwide Building Society said the uncertainty of the pandemic and the UK government’s initial plans to end the stamp duty holiday have caused “easing of demand.” But, with the UK average house price now at 232,134, prices are still up 5.7% year over year. Figures vary from country to country, the north- West of England with the largest increase of 8.2%. London was the UK’s worst performing region in the first quarter of 2021, growing 4.8%, which is a slowdown from annual growth of 6.2% in the previous quarter. Mortgage lender MT Finance associates the capital’s slowdown with a growing demand for “more space” and the appeal of “gardens, communities, green spaces and easy travel” beyond the city. Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said: The slowdown in March likely reflects easing demand before the initial stamp duty holiday ends before the Chancellor announces the extension in the budget. The stamp duty holiday was supposed to end today, but it was extended in the recent budget. Mr. Gardner continued: The long-term outlook remains very uncertain. “The recovery may continue to accelerate and changes in housing demand resulting from the pandemic will continue to drive the market up. However, if the labor market weakens towards the end of the year with the withdrawal of political support, as most analysts predict, then activity will likely slow down towards the end of 2021, perhaps abruptly. “ Average house prices across UK countries and regions in the first quarter of 2021 North West England 181999 (8.2% annual increase)

West Midlands 208,806 (7.6%)

Northern Ireland 154,012 (7.4%)

South West England 263,033 (7.2%)

North East England 138,348 (7.2%)

Wales 174,777 (7.2%)

Far South East England 298,804 (7.2%)

Yorkshire and Humber 175,577 (7.0%)

Scotland 159,221 (6.9%)

East Anglia 242,789 (6.1%)

East Midlands 200,307 (6.0%)

Outer metropolis 379,058 (5.6%)

London 482,576 (4.8%) Mr Gardner said: The Northwest was the best performing region, with prices up 8.2% year over year. “This is the strongest price growth seen in the region since 2005 and average prices hit a record high of 181,999. The Southwest was the only region in the south to see an acceleration in annual price growth, which rose to 7.2% in the first quarter, from 6.6% in (fourth quarter 2020). Director of mortgage lender MT Finance, Tomer Aboody, said: The continued shift in buyer demand for more space means London has experienced the slowest growth, with prices still very high compared to the rest of the country and more limited space. Gardens, communities, green spaces and easy travel are increasing demand for outer regions, with prices continuing to rise to reflect this.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos